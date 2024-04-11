Who are The Ayoub Sisters? Everything you need to know about the Glasgow duo who may play Glastonbury
A musical duo who grew up in Glasgow are a step closer to playing Glastonbury after being shortlisted for a major award.
The Ayoub Sisters are one of eight acts to make it to the final stage of the festival’s PRS Foundation Talent Development prize - emerging from a 90-strong longlist.
If they win they will play one of the major stages at the world’s most famous music festival, as well as receiving a £5,000 award from PRS Foundation to help develop their songwriting and performing.
Here’s everything you need to know about them - and the competition.
Who are The Ayoub Sisters?
Siblings Sarah and Laura Ayoub were born in Glasgow to Egyptian immigrant parents and attended Douglas Academy before studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and London’s Royal College of Music.
The multi-intrumentalist arrange and play their own instrumental versions of pop songs and classical works.
What are The Ayoub Sisters best known for?
The sisters had their first real taste of fame when their instrumental version of Uptown Funk came to the attention of superproducer Mark Ronson, who invited them to record the cover which was showcased at the the 2016 Brit Awards.
They have also toured with choir master Gareth Malone, have played BB Proms in the Park, and were invited by King Charles III to perform at his Honours of Scotland Coronation service in Edinburgh.
On television they have been features on the BBC Big Sing, Songs of Praise and Sky Arts.
Have The Ayoub Sisters released an album?
The duo have released two albums to date.
Their self-titled debut album was recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in partnership with Classic FM and shot to number one in the Official Classical Artist Albums Charts in 2017. It was nominated for a Classic Brit Award.
A second album, Arabesque, consists of music from the Arab world and reached number one in the iTunes Chart and the top 10 in the Official Classical Artists Albums Charts.
Who else is up for the Emerging Talent Competition?
To achieve their dream of playing Glastonbury The Ayoub Sisters will be up against these other seven artists.
- Olivia Nelson - a modern-era R&B singer
- Problem Patterns - a feminist punk band from Belfast,
- KID 12 - an emerging ambient artist
- Nadia Kadek - a singer-songwriter who has supported Marika Hackman
- JayaHadADream - Jamaican-Irish independent rapper, singer and producer
- Bryte - a London-based Ghanaian rapper and vocalist
- Caleb Kunle - a soul singer from Nigeria
What happens next?
All eight finalists will play at an event on Saturday, April 27, where the winner will be announced.
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “At a time when it’s not always easy for acts to get their foot on the ladder, we’re really happy to be able to offer this opportunity for rising artists. So many amazing acts have been showcased by the Emerging Talent Competition over the years – and, as with the Festival, we welcome artists from all musical genres.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.