Tenacious D Glasgow: OVO Hydro set times, support, setlist and last minute tickets
Fronted by Hollywood royalty, the Jack Black-fronted rock act Tenacious D are back in town and ready to rock Glasgow’s socks clean off.
The dynamic duo of Black and Kyle Gass have been at the forefront of alternative rock for perhaps longer than anyone could have imagined thanks to song smash hit songs like ‘Tribute’ and ‘Wonderboy’ and show absolutely no signs of stopping ahead of their almost completely sold out UK tour.
Bring their ‘Spicy Meatball’ tour across the pond to the UK, The D have already taken in gigs in London, Manchester and Dublin and are now set to descend on Scotland this week.
Want to know what to expect? Here is everything you need to know about Tenacious D’s gig at the OVO Hydro.
When is Tenacious D playing Glasgow?
The metal duo perform at Glasgow's OVO Hydro as part of the Spicy Meatball Tour on Thursday 9 May 2024.
Tenacious D stage times
Official stage times have been released: the doors will open at 6.30pm, the event will begin around 8pm, which is when the first support act is expected to take to the stage. The duo of Black and Kyle Gas perform afterwards and it has been the show is due to finish at 10.30pm.
Tenacious D UK tour support acts
Support for Tenacious D's 2024 Spicy Meatball Tour will see support come from prog metal act Crusade and comedian Dave Hill.
Tenacious D Glasgow Hydro tickets
There are some very limited tickets left for the gig and are available via Ticketmaster starting at £75.50 here.
Tenacious D setlist While Black and Gass have largely kept the same setlist over the last few weeks of the tour, it is always possible to change last minute. However, this is the most likely setlist the duo will play on the night as per their gig in Birmingham on May 7.
- Kickapoo
- Low Hangin’ Fruit
- Rize of the Fenix
- Wonderboy
- Tribute
- Video Games
- Metal Play
- Sax-a-Boom
- Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty cover)
- Roadie
- Dude (I Totally Miss You)
- Wicked Game (Chris Isaack cover)
- Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)
- Double Team
- Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin cover)
- Master Exploder
- The Spicy Meatball Song
- F**k Her Gently
