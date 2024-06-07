Taylor Swift Murrayfield Ticket Availability: Can I still get an Eras Tour ticket? Ticketing system explained
It’s nearly the moment that tens of thousands of Scottish Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for - with the pop megastar’s Eras Tour rolling into Edinburgh this weekend.
She’ll be playing Murrayfield Stadium on three consecutive nights from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9 - and is expected onstage each night at around 8pm, with support coming courtesy of American rockers Paramore at around 7pm.
Demand for tickets was massive when they went on sale last year, selling out almost instantly, but since then a slow trickle of tickets has continued to be sold through official ticketing agencies.
If you are still looking for a golden ticket to see the world’s biggest pop star, here’s what you need to know.
Where can I buy official Taylor Swift tickets?
There are two ticketing agencies who were responsible for selling Eras Tour tickets.
Are there any tickets available?
Ticketmaster have reportedly released several batches of tickets over the last week so it’s worth checking the website regularly. There are plenty of people looking for tickets so be prepared to queue just to see if there are any on sale.
How do I buy Taylor Swift tickets?
While tickets may be available, it’s not as simple as just buying them. Tickets can only be access by those who have a special code. Codes were issued to people who pre-registered last year, or who purchased a copy of the album Midnights on Taylor Swift’s offical online shop. Registration has long-since closed, so no new ones are being issues.
If you have a code then you have the chance to buy four tickets. If you don’t have a code it might be worth asking family and friends if they have an unused one.
What about ticket resale sites?
There are tickets available - often for vastly-inflated prices - on resale sites. It should be noted that you can never guarantee that you will get into the gig with a ticket not bought from the two official sellers. There are also no shortage of scams out there, so you need to be very careful.
How much are Taylor Swift tickets for Murrayfield Stadium?
If you are lucky enough to bag a ticket be prepared to pay the following prices:
- Front Standing - £171.25
- General Admission Standing - £109.40
- PL1 Seats - £182.50
- PL2 Seats - £143.15
- PL2 Seats - Side View - £143.50
- PL3 Seats - £109.40
- PL3 Seats - Side View - £109.40
- PL4 Seats - £86.90
- It's Been A Long Time Coming Package - £661.40
- Karma is My Boyfriend Package - £386.40
- I Remember It All Too Well Package - £331.40
- Ready For It Package - £276.40
- It's All A Love Story Package - £250
- We Never Go Out in Style - £195.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.