Taylor Swift is playing three sold out gigs at Murrayfield Stadium.

It might not be too late to join the year’s biggest party at Murrayfield Stadium.

It’s nearly the moment that tens of thousands of Scottish Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for - with the pop megastar’s Eras Tour rolling into Edinburgh this weekend.

She’ll be playing Murrayfield Stadium on three consecutive nights from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9 - and is expected onstage each night at around 8pm, with support coming courtesy of American rockers Paramore at around 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demand for tickets was massive when they went on sale last year, selling out almost instantly, but since then a slow trickle of tickets has continued to be sold through official ticketing agencies.

If you are still looking for a golden ticket to see the world’s biggest pop star, here’s what you need to know.

Where can I buy official Taylor Swift tickets?

There are two ticketing agencies who were responsible for selling Eras Tour tickets.

AXS sell tickets here, while any available tickets from Ticketmaster will be sold here.

Are there any tickets available?

Ticketmaster have reportedly released several batches of tickets over the last week so it’s worth checking the website regularly. There are plenty of people looking for tickets so be prepared to queue just to see if there are any on sale.

How do I buy Taylor Swift tickets?

While tickets may be available, it’s not as simple as just buying them. Tickets can only be access by those who have a special code. Codes were issued to people who pre-registered last year, or who purchased a copy of the album Midnights on Taylor Swift’s offical online shop. Registration has long-since closed, so no new ones are being issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a code then you have the chance to buy four tickets. If you don’t have a code it might be worth asking family and friends if they have an unused one.

What about ticket resale sites?

There are tickets available - often for vastly-inflated prices - on resale sites. It should be noted that you can never guarantee that you will get into the gig with a ticket not bought from the two official sellers. There are also no shortage of scams out there, so you need to be very careful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much are Taylor Swift tickets for Murrayfield Stadium?

If you are lucky enough to bag a ticket be prepared to pay the following prices: