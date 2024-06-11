Taylor Swift Eras Tour Reaction: Watch the Scotsman's biggest Swifties talk about the greatest show on Earth
More that 220,000 people packed into Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium to see pop superstar Taylor Swift over the weekend - breaking the record for the biggest gigs in Scottish history on three consecutive evenings.
Several Scotsman staff were lucky enough to bag tickets across the three nights - and now can’t stop talking about the once (or, in one case, twice) in a lifetime experience.
So, here are Lauren, Rachel and David chatting about what it was like to be at the shows, what their favourite moments were, and why Taylor Swift such a huge star.
