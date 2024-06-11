Now that the glitter has settled on an incredible weekend, The Scotsman’s resident Taylor Swift fans are looking back on three unforgettable concerts.

More that 220,000 people packed into Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium to see pop superstar Taylor Swift over the weekend - breaking the record for the biggest gigs in Scottish history on three consecutive evenings.

Several Scotsman staff were lucky enough to bag tickets across the three nights - and now can’t stop talking about the once (or, in one case, twice) in a lifetime experience.

