Taylor Swift Eras Tour Reaction: Watch the Scotsman's biggest Swifties talk about the greatest show on Earth

By David Hepburn
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:00 BST
Comment
Now that the glitter has settled on an incredible weekend, The Scotsman’s resident Taylor Swift fans are looking back on three unforgettable concerts.

More that 220,000 people packed into Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium to see pop superstar Taylor Swift over the weekend - breaking the record for the biggest gigs in Scottish history on three consecutive evenings.

Several Scotsman staff were lucky enough to bag tickets across the three nights - and now can’t stop talking about the once (or, in one case, twice) in a lifetime experience.

So, here are Lauren, Rachel and David chatting about what it was like to be at the shows, what their favourite moments were, and why Taylor Swift such a huge star.

Related topics:Taylor SwiftScotsmanEdinburgh
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.