Originally finding fame as the frontman of new wave band The Police, Sting has gone on to equal success as a solo artist.

Gordon Sumner (as his mum calls him) has sold over 100 million records since starting out in 1977 and has won numerous accolades - including three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, 17 Grammy Awards, a CBE and four Academy Award nominations.

He’s currently on tour playing hits from across his career, including Police classics, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a huge outdoor gig in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sting playing Glasgow?

Sting is playing as part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Wednesday, June 25.

Who is supporting Sting at Bellahouston Park?

Playing before Sting will be "retro-electro" singer Sophie Grey and 80s musical legend Alison Moyet.

What are the stage times for Sting at Bellahouston Park?

All stage times are subject to change, but the plan is for the doors to open at 5pm, before the bands take to the stage as follows.

Sophie Grey – 6pm

Alison Moyet – 7pm

Sting – 8.30pm

Are tickets still available for Sting?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £75.80. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions for Sting at Bellahouston Park?

It’s over 5s only and anybody under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult minimum per four persons aged under 15 years).

What’s the likely Sting setlist?

Sting seems to be playing an identical setlist every night of his current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - of the following in Glasgow:

Message in a Bottle I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) If I Ever Lose My Faith in You Englishman in New York Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic Fields of Gold Never Coming Home Driven to Tears Shape of My Heart Walking on the Moon So Lonely Desert Rose King of Pain Every Breath You Take Roxanne Fragile

How much are drinks at Sting’s Glasgow concert?

Here are the drinks prices at the bar:

Beer and cider

Brooklyn Pilsner (Pint): £7.30

Somersby Cider (Pint): £7.30

Carslerg 0.0% (330ml): £5.50

Brooklyn The Stonewall Inn IPA (330ml): £6.50

Wine

White, red or rose (187ml): £8

Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Vodka (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Gin (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Pink Gin (25ml): £9

Captain Morgan Dark (25ml): £8.50

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold (25ml): £8.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label: (25ml): £8.50

Casamigos Blanco Tequila (25ml): £12.50

(Mixers: Pepsi Max, R.White’s Lemonade, Britvic Ginger Beer, Soda Water, Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda)

Vodka and Rockstar Energy (25ml): £10.70

Ready to Drink Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Miami Peach (250ml): £9

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan and Pepsi Max (250ml): £9

Gordon’s Gin and Tonic (250ml): £9

Johnnie Walker and Lemonade (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew (250ml): £9

Soft drinks

Water (500ml): £2.60

Rockstar Energy/Tropical Guava (250ml): £4

Rockstar Peach (330ml): £4

Pepsi Original (330ml): £3.15

7UP Free/Tango (330ml): £2.95