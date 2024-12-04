Six of the most streamed albums on Spotify in 2024. | Contributed

Are these the albums you’ve been listening to in 2024?

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotify is the world’s most popular music streaming service and its millions of subscribers are currently enjoying poring over Unwrapped - when they can look at a range of glitzy graphics summarising their listening year.

It’s been a huge 12 months for female pop music in particular, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter selling huge numbers of albums, filling venues with fans and having their songs streamed billions of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, seven of the top 10 most popular albums of the year on the platform were by female solo stars

The world of streaming has been the subject of some criticism, most recently from British star Kate Nash who asked fans who wanted to support her to cancel their Spotify account and sign up to her OnlyFans site instead - pointing out the tiny amount of revenue per stream.

But there’s no doubt that, for the upper echelons of the musical world, Spotify can still raise serious amounts of cash.