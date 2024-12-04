Spotify Wrapped 2024: Here are the world's 10 most streamed albums of the year - including Taylor Swift (x3)

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:53 BST
Six of the most streamed albums on Spotify in 2024.placeholder image
Six of the most streamed albums on Spotify in 2024. | Contributed
Are these the albums you’ve been listening to in 2024?

Spotify is the world’s most popular music streaming service and its millions of subscribers are currently enjoying poring over Unwrapped - when they can look at a range of glitzy graphics summarising their listening year.

It’s been a huge 12 months for female pop music in particular, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter selling huge numbers of albums, filling venues with fans and having their songs streamed billions of times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In fact, seven of the top 10 most popular albums of the year on the platform were by female solo stars

The world of streaming has been the subject of some criticism, most recently from British star Kate Nash who asked fans who wanted to support her to cancel their Spotify account and sign up to her OnlyFans site instead - pointing out the tiny amount of revenue per stream.

But there’s no doubt that, for the upper echelons of the musical world, Spotify can still raise serious amounts of cash.

Here are the 10 albums that have been streamed most in 2024.

Related topics:SpotifyAlbumsTaylor SwiftAriana GrandeBillie Eilish
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice