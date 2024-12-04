Spotify Wrapped 2024: Here are the world's 10 most streamed albums of the year - including Taylor Swift (x3)
Spotify is the world’s most popular music streaming service and its millions of subscribers are currently enjoying poring over Unwrapped - when they can look at a range of glitzy graphics summarising their listening year.
It’s been a huge 12 months for female pop music in particular, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter selling huge numbers of albums, filling venues with fans and having their songs streamed billions of times.
In fact, seven of the top 10 most popular albums of the year on the platform were by female solo stars
The world of streaming has been the subject of some criticism, most recently from British star Kate Nash who asked fans who wanted to support her to cancel their Spotify account and sign up to her OnlyFans site instead - pointing out the tiny amount of revenue per stream.
But there’s no doubt that, for the upper echelons of the musical world, Spotify can still raise serious amounts of cash.
Here are the 10 albums that have been streamed most in 2024.
