Simple Minds tour 2020: dates, set-list and how to get tickets for the Glasgow and Aberdeen dates

Scottish rockers Simple Minds are celebrating 40 iconic years in music by embarking upon a major world tour in 2020.

The Glasgow band - the most commercially successful Scottish band of the 1980s - will be playing over 50 shows across 14 countries.

The 40 Years of Hits tour also includes two Scotland dates, one in Aberdeen and a huge homecoming show at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro.

12 of the concert dates are scheduled for the UK, with gigs in Cardiff, Bournemouth, London, Leeds, Brighton and Birmingham among others.

The band released best of compilation ‘40: The Best Of – 1979-2019‘ in November, a career-spanning compilation of their era-defining hits and fan favourites that also included a new recording of King Creosote’s ‘For One Night Only'.

Simple Minds' 2020 tour dates in Scotland are as follows:

25 April 2020 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

13 August 2020 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Simple Minds formed in 1977 under the name Johnny and the Self-Abusers, though after this incarnation split, the remaining members changed the group's name to Simple Minds, after a lyric from David Bowie's song, Jean Genie.

The band are best known for their 1985 single, 'Don't You (Forget About Me)', which was featured in the soundtrack for John Hughes film, The Breakfast Club.

They were honoured alongside Twin Atlantic and Lewis Capaldi at the Scottish Music Awards ceremony in Glasgow this week, where they were honoured for an outstanding contribution to music more than 40 years after forming.

What might they play?

Simple Minds' Scottish dates are still a little while off, so we can't be certain what tracks will get a live airing when they do come around.

We can be fairly certain though, that the band's biggest hits will be performed, including 'Don't You (Forget About Me)', 'Alive and Kicking' and 'Promised You a Miracle'.

According to setlist.fm, Simple Minds' "average" setlist looks like this:

The Signal and the Noise

Love Song

Waterfront

Let There Be Love

Promised You a Miracle

Sense of Discovery

The American

Hunter and the Hunted

Summer

She's a River

Walk Between Worlds

Someone Somewhere in Summertime

See the Lights

All the Things She Said

Dolphins

Don't You (Forget About Me)

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

Encore:

Once Upon a Time

Alive and Kicking

Sanctify Yourself

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the band's massive Glasgow show are already available for purchase, and you can find them through Ticketmaster.

But tickets for the Aberdeen show later in the year are not yet on sale.

They will be available from 10am on Friday 6 December, also through Ticketmaster.