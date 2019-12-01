Simple Minds, Incredible String Band and Twin Atlantic honoured at Scottish Music Awards

Simple Minds and The Incredible String Band were honoured alongside Twin Atlantic and Lewis Capaldi at the Scottish music industry’s showpiece awards ceremony in Glasgow.



The 21st annual fundraising event for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins Scotland, staged at the Old Fruitmarket, was expected to raise around £100,000.

Twin Atlantic picked up the best band honour at the Scottish Music Awards.

Simple Minds, who performed at the finale of the ceremony, were honoured for an outstanding contribution to music more than 40 years after forming in Glasgow.

The Incredible String Band, the psychedelic folk outfit formed in Edinburgh in 1966, were named Living Legends, while Jake Duncan, a tour manager who has worked with The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Franz Ferdinand, Olly Murs, Westlife and Little Mix was honoured for services to the music industry.

Kilsyth-both rising star Tom Walker, who won the best album award, performed at the ceremony with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, while Tide Lines, one of the most popular outfits in the Scots trad music scene, performed after picking up a Rising Sound of Scotland Award.

New Glasgow soul singer Joesef, who has won comparisons with Amy Winehouse, was named best breakthrough artist and also sang at the sold-out event.

Other performances included Fat Cops – the new band formed by comic Al Murray, Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s husband Neil Murray and former Bluebells musician Robert Hodgens – Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte and Glasgow band Twin Atlantic, who were named best band.

Donald MacLeod, chair of the fundraising committee for the event, said: “We feel very proud that our annual night of music and cultural celebration also raises vital funds for Nordoff Robbins whilst celebrating the living legends and rising stars of the Scottish music scene.”

