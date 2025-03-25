Self Esteem has three dates with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The award-winning singer is touring in support of her upcoming new album.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former member of indie duo Slow Club, Rebecca Lucy Taylor took on the name Self Esteem after going solo in 2017.

He debut album Compliments Please enjoyed moderate success but she made a commercial breakthrough with sophomore record Prioritise Pleasure and its lead single I Do This All The Time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner of the 2021 BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year Award, she went on to take the lead role of Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret and wrote the score for another theatrical smash - Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer, which will be coming to Scotland next year.

She’s currently preparing to release third album A Complicated Woman and has announced a tour to support it.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with stops in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to get tickets.

When is Self Esteen playing Scotland?

Self Esteem will play a date at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Tuesday, September 16, followed by two nights at the Glasgow Barrowland on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are tickets on sale for Self Esteem?

Tickets for the reunion tour, including the Barrowland and Usher Hall gigs, go onsale at 10am on Friday, March 28, at See Tickets. You can find them here. The Usher Hall tickets will also be available on the venue website here.

Are there any presales for Self Esteem’s Scottish gigs?

Certain Spotify subscribers will get early access to tickets at 10am on, March 26. Presale emails are sent to “listeners...who are the artist’s top fans and/or anybody who follows the artist on Spotify”. So, if you are hoping to get that email, make sure you follow her on Spotify (and maybe listen to her for a few hours).

Anybody who has preordered Self Esteem’s new album from her new website will also receive a code to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, March 26. If you’ve not preordered yet though, it’s too late.

Where else is Self Esteem playing?

Here are the dates for Self Esteem’s full UK and Ireland tour:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, September 15: Academy, Birmingham

Tuesday, September 16: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Thursday, September 18: City Hall, Newcastle

Saturday, September 20: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Sunday, September 21: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Wednesday, September 24: Olympia, Dublin

Saturday, September 27: Academy, Manchester

Sunday, September 28 : Academy, Manchester,

Friday, October 3: Beacon, Bristol

Saturday, October 4: Beacon, Bristol

Thursday, October 9: Brixton Academy, London

Friday, October 10: Brixton Academy, London

Friday, October 17: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Saturday, October 18: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield

How much are tickets to see Self Esteem live in Scotland?

The tickets for the Usher Hall gig are priced from £30.25-£38.50. Expect the prices for the Barrowlands to be similar.

For all three gigs it’s over-14s only, with under-16s needing to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.