Say She She at the Glasgow Old Fruitmarket: Here are 10 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Brooklyn disco pop band Say She She played a sold out gig this week as Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket.

Formed in Brooklyn when two of the three - Piya Malik and Sabrina Mileo Cunningham - were living in the same apartment block, the trio was completed when they sang with Nya Gazelle Brown at a house party.

Their debut album came out in Prism was released in 2022, swiftly followed by sophomore record Silver the year after, with the latter appearing in numerous end-of year ‘best of’ lists.

Last year saw them play across Europe and America, including the Glastonbury Festival and the Hollywood Bowl, and they finally made it to Glasgow at the weekend.

Here are a few photos and the setlist.

Say She She played:

She Who Dares

Forget Me Not

Astral Plane

Prism

Take It All

Reeling

Under The Gun

Cut & Rewind

Norma

Questions

Passing Time

Slippery People

Disco Life

Bleeding Heart

I Believe in Miracles

C'est Si Bon

Messages From the Stars

