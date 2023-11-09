Queens Of The Stone Age play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow later this month as part of the QOTSA tour. Here's what setlist they're likely to play.

Queens of The Stone Age take their The End Is Nero tour to Glasgow next week (Credit: Getty)

One of the biggest rock acts on the planet, Josh Homme and his band of merry men will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow in support of their latest album 'In Times New Roman...' which was released in June.

Taking on a full UK tour, the band will hit Manchester, London, Bournemouth, Birmingham and Stockton, with their Glasgow show the only Scottish date on the tour.

Famed for their hit singles 'Go With The Flow', 'No One Knows' and 'The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret', the Seattle band were formed in 1996 and have released a total of eight studio albums which has seen them grow into one of the world's biggest and most loved rock acts.

Josh Homme and the boys will will arrive in Glasgow on Saturday 18 November at the OVO Hydro.

Queens Of The Stone Age support

Queens will be supported by Australian punk rock band The Chats on UK tour, with the Queensland act the only support announced for the gig.

Queens Of The Stone Age Glasgow tickets

Fans still wanting to see Josh and the boys next weekend are still be able to bag tickets = though they are in limited supply.

Ticketmaster currently have tickets starting at £51 as part of their resale process, while Twickets are also offering tickets starting at a cost of £95.76.

Queens Of The Stone Age setlist

The band have been switching up their setlist slightly on tour, adding in songs such as Smile, Make It Wit Chu and other favourites to their set. However, they changed it up entirely at their most recent show in Frankfurt on November 8.

Their full set in the German city was as follows:

Go With the Flow

The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret

Obscenery

Smooth Sailing

My God Is the Sun

Negative Space

Carnavoyeur

The Way You Used to Do

I Think I Lost My Headache

First It Giveth

I Sat by the Ocean

Time & Place

Make It Wit Chu (With Rolling Stones "Miss You ")

Little Sister

No One Knows

Encore:

Regular John

Sick, Sick, Sick

Paper Machete