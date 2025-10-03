Pitbull has a huge date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

Mr Worldwide is coming to Scotland.

Since releasing debut album M.I.A.M.I. in 2004 Pitbull has become one of the biggest names in hip hop, making his mainstream breakthrough with 2009’s Pitbull Starring in Rebelution.

A pivot to pop in 2011 yielded even more commercial success with sixth and seventh albums Planet Pit and Global Warming, including his first US number one with Give Me Everything.

He’s now released 12 studio albums, most recently 2023’s Trackhouse, and has sold over 25 million albums and over 100 million singles worldwide - winning 35 Billboard Latin Music Awards along the way.

Today saw him announce a UK tour for next summer, appropriately entitled the I’m Back Tour, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.

When is Pitbull playing Glasgow?

Pitbull will be playing Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park as part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Doors will open at 5pm.

Who is supporting Pitbull in Glasgow?

No support has been announced for Pitbull’s Glasgow gig. Judging by other Summer Sessions gigs there will be at least two support acts joining him at Bellahouston. Watch this space.

Where else is Pitbull playing on his UK tour?

Pitbull is only playing four gigs on his UK tour, as follows:

Tuesday, June 30– Belsonic, Belfast

Wednesday, July 1 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Friday, July 3 – Roundhay, Leeds

Friday, July 10 – Hyde Park, London

How much are tickets to see Pitbull in Glasgow?

Ticket prices have not yet been revealed but it’s likely that they will be similarly priced to My Chemical Romance’s Summer Sessions gig at the same venue. Expect to pay £98.26 for standing tickets and £140.56 for golden circle tickets. There will also inevitably be an array of VIP tickets for significantly more cash.

When do tickets go on sale for Pitbull’s Glasgow gig?

Tickets go on general sale here at 12noon on Friday, October 10.

Are there any presales for Pitbull’s Glasgow gig?

As has become common there are a number of ways to get your hands on tickets early.

If you sign up to Pitbull’s newsletter here you will get access to the fan presale starting at 12noon on Wednesday, October 8.

If you register with Summer Sessions here you’ll get access to a presale starting at 12noon on Thursday, October 9.

Gigs in Scotland also have a presale starting at 12noon in Thursday, October 9. You can sign up here.

What is Pitbull likely to play in Glasgow?

Here’s Pitbull’s most recent gig set list, taken from a concert in California last month. Expect a similar setlist in Glasgow.