Pete Tong Glasgow Hydro Presale: How to get tickets for the superstar DJ's 2025 Scottish show - and prices

By David Hepburn

Published 12th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
Pete Tong is coming to Glasgow.
Pete Tong is coming to Glasgow. | Getty Images
It’s been a decide since Pete Tong toured his popular show.

Pete Tong is set to tour the UK with his Ibiza Classics show in 2025 - and there’s a date in Scotland.

The legendary will be joined by The Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley on the huge arena tour.

It comes 10 years after the first Ibiza Classics live show took place in 2015, so a celebration is in order and you can be sure the Glasgow crowd will be up for it.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Pete Tong playing Glasgow?

Pete Tong will pay the first date of his UK tour on Thursday, December 4.

Where else is Pete Tong playing on his tour.

Aside from Glasgow, this is where the DJ will be playing on the 2025 tour:

Friday, December 5 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, December 6 - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday, December 10 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday, December 11 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday, December 12 - London O2 Arena

Saturday, December 13 - London O2 Arena

When do tickets go on sale for Pete Tong’s Glasgow show?

You can get tickets here from 10am on Monday, December 16.

Are there any ticket presales?

If you an OVO customer you will get presale access to tickets from Saturday, December 14, from 10am. If you aren’t a customer then check with family and friends to see if they are - if so they can get you a ticket.

How much are tickets for Pete Tong?

Tickets for the show are priced at £46.55 - £103.85 (plus the inevitable booking fee) depending on where you are sitting or standing.

The standing area is over 14s only with all under 16s having to be with an adult over the age of 18. In the seating areas all under 14s must be with an adult over the age of 18.

