Paul Weller will perform in Glasgow and Dundee in October as part of a 17-date UK tour.

It comes following the release of Weller's new single Soul Wandering, which was co-written with Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, and the new tour will celebrate his upcoming album, 66, which is set to be released one day before his 66th birthday on Friday, May 24.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 66 Tour will follow Weller's April run of shows, which will see him stop in Dunfermline, as well as his performance at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday, July 13.

Paul Weller's upcoming UK tour dates will see the renowned singer-songwriter perform in Dundee and Glasgow, giving fans plenty of opportunities to enjoy the new show with his special guest, Liam Bailey.

Here's when tickets for Paul Weller's 66 tour go on sale, how to access presale tickets, how much they will cost and more.

All the UK dates on Paul Weller's 66 tour

In addition to his Dunfermline show on Monday, April 15 and his Edinburgh Castle performance on Saturday, July 13, Paul Weller will perform in Dundee and Glasgow in October as part of his 66 tour.

Here are all of his newly announced UK tour dates:

Thursday, October 17 — Cheltenham Centaur

Friday, October 18 — Portsmouth Guildhall

Saturday, October 19 — Brighton Centre

Monday, October 21 — Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 22 — Wolverhampton Civic at the Halls

Thursday, October 24 — Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Friday, October 25 — Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Sunday, October 27 — Dundee Caird Hall

Monday, October 28 — Glasgow Barrowland

Tuesday, October 29 — Glasgow Barrowland

Thursday, October 31 — Hull Connexin Live

Friday, November 01 — Manchester O2 Apollo

Saturday, November 02 — Llandudno Venue Cymru

Monday, November 04 — Liverpool Olympia

Tuesday, November 05 — Bradford St Georges Hall

Thursday, November 07 — Oxford New Theatre

Friday, November 08 — London Eventim Apollo

Weller's first Scottish date on the tour will be at Dundee's Caird Hall on Sunday, October 27 before he heads to Glasgow to perform two shows at the Barrowlands on Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Paul Weller's 66 tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Paul Weller's Dundee and Glasgow shows are available to purchase via See Tickets.

Paul Weller performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury. Image: Getty

How to get presale tickets for Paul Weller

There are presale tickets available for Paul Weller's Dundee and Glasgow shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans who pre-order 66, Weller's upcoming album, before 5pm on Tuesday, March 5 will receive access to presale tickets. An exclusive one-time use presale code and link to purchase tickets will be sent out to customers by 8pm on Tuesday, March 5.

Presale tickets for Paul Weller will then go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, March 6 - two days before general sale begins.

How much are Paul Weller tickets?

Scottish fans looking to see Paul Weller can expect to pay £54.45 per ticket, including fees, for both his Dundee and Glasgow shows.

Seating is available for his Caird Hall show in Dundee, with tickets to cost the same as standing across both venues.

Who is Liam Bailey?

Paul Weller's 66 UK tour will be supported by special guest, Liam Bailey.