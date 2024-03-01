Paul Weller announces three Scottish shows as part of new UK tour - here's how to get tickets
Paul Weller will perform in Glasgow and Dundee in October as part of a 17-date UK tour.
It comes following the release of Weller's new single Soul Wandering, which was co-written with Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, and the new tour will celebrate his upcoming album, 66, which is set to be released one day before his 66th birthday on Friday, May 24.
The 66 Tour will follow Weller's April run of shows, which will see him stop in Dunfermline, as well as his performance at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday, July 13.
Paul Weller's upcoming UK tour dates will see the renowned singer-songwriter perform in Dundee and Glasgow, giving fans plenty of opportunities to enjoy the new show with his special guest, Liam Bailey.
Here's when tickets for Paul Weller's 66 tour go on sale, how to access presale tickets, how much they will cost and more.
All the UK dates on Paul Weller's 66 tour
In addition to his Dunfermline show on Monday, April 15 and his Edinburgh Castle performance on Saturday, July 13, Paul Weller will perform in Dundee and Glasgow in October as part of his 66 tour.
Here are all of his newly announced UK tour dates:
- Thursday, October 17 — Cheltenham Centaur
- Friday, October 18 — Portsmouth Guildhall
- Saturday, October 19 — Brighton Centre
- Monday, October 21 — Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- Tuesday, October 22 — Wolverhampton Civic at the Halls
- Thursday, October 24 — Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- Friday, October 25 — Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- Sunday, October 27 — Dundee Caird Hall
- Monday, October 28 — Glasgow Barrowland
- Tuesday, October 29 — Glasgow Barrowland
- Thursday, October 31 — Hull Connexin Live
- Friday, November 01 — Manchester O2 Apollo
- Saturday, November 02 — Llandudno Venue Cymru
- Monday, November 04 — Liverpool Olympia
- Tuesday, November 05 — Bradford St Georges Hall
- Thursday, November 07 — Oxford New Theatre
- Friday, November 08 — London Eventim Apollo
Weller's first Scottish date on the tour will be at Dundee's Caird Hall on Sunday, October 27 before he heads to Glasgow to perform two shows at the Barrowlands on Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Paul Weller's 66 tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 8.
Tickets for Paul Weller's Dundee and Glasgow shows are available to purchase via See Tickets.
How to get presale tickets for Paul Weller
There are presale tickets available for Paul Weller's Dundee and Glasgow shows.
Fans who pre-order 66, Weller's upcoming album, before 5pm on Tuesday, March 5 will receive access to presale tickets. An exclusive one-time use presale code and link to purchase tickets will be sent out to customers by 8pm on Tuesday, March 5.
Presale tickets for Paul Weller will then go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, March 6 - two days before general sale begins.
How much are Paul Weller tickets?
Scottish fans looking to see Paul Weller can expect to pay £54.45 per ticket, including fees, for both his Dundee and Glasgow shows.
Seating is available for his Caird Hall show in Dundee, with tickets to cost the same as standing across both venues.
Who is Liam Bailey?
Paul Weller's 66 UK tour will be supported by special guest, Liam Bailey.
The English singer-songwriter is known for his soul, reggae and blues style of music and listeners may recognise him from tracks such as Blind Faith by Chase & Status as well as Soon Come with Shy FX.
