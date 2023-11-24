All Sections
Paul Weller announces 2024 Fife gig – this is when tickets go on sale

Paul Weller is coming to Fife for a gig as part of his 2024 UK tour - and tickets are about to go on sale.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
The legendary singer will be on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on April 15. It takes place before his big gig at Edinburgh Castle next summer. Tickets priced at £49.50 go on general sale from 10:00am on Friday, December 1 from venue box office on 01383 733666 or via Ticketmaster – www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Weller has enjoyed huge critical and commercial success across his solo career after establishing himself as the leader of The Jam and then the style Council.

His gig at the Alhambra will easily be one of the biggest the venue has ever hosted - it has previously welcomed Kasabian, Snow Patrol and the Kaiser Chiefs among many other big names.

