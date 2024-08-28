The original lineup of Oasis. Tony McCarroll is pictured second from right. | Getty Images

The band that will be appearing in stadiums next year are different from the one that started out in 1991.

The Oasis reunion is officially on, with a British tour next year including two dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 9.

The announcement came as fans celebrated the 30 years anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe, 15 years after the warring Gallagher brothers broke up the band in 2009.

They first formed in their beloved Manchester in 1991 with only one Gallagher brother - although the second would soon follow.

Here’s what you need to know about the original Oasis - which might even help you get tickets for their 2025 gigs...

Who was Oasis’ original drummer?

Tony McCarroll was the first person to play drums for Oasis. He played on Definitely Maybe, standalone single Whatever, and Some Might Say, the first single from (What’s The Story) Morning Glory.

McCarroll, Paul McGuigan and Paul Arthurs, were arguably the first itineration of Oasis before Liam Gallagher even got involved, although they were called ‘The Rain’.

Why did Tony McCarroll leave Oasis?

As Oasis became more popular the relationship between McCarroll and Noel Gallagher became fraught, with Noel regularly questioning his talent as a drummer and ability to play adequately on new songs. He departed the band at the end of April 1995 and was replaced by Alan White, who would play Oasis until 2004.

What has Tony McCarroll done since leaving Oasis?

McCarroll sued Oasis for £18 million on the basis that the whole band had signed a five album deal with Creation Records and argued that he was due money for albums he would not even play on. He eventually settled the case for £550,000.

He played in a number of bands, including Raika, who he last played for in 2000, and wrote a book about his time in the band, ‘Oasis: The Truth’ which was published in 2010.

He suffered from a heart attack in 2021 but has reportedly made a full recovery.

What was the full original lineup of Oasis?

Alongside drummer McCarroll, the original lineup of Oasis was Liam Gallagher (vocals), Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs (guitar), Paul McGuigan (bass guitar) and Tony McCarroll (drums).

A few months after forming, Liam asked his brother to Noel join and he quickly became the band’s main songwriter. The rest is musical history, with the five-piece recording Definitely Maybe and going on to superstardom.

How many of the original lineup will be playing on the reunion tour?

Obviously - and most importantly to many fans - both Liam and Noel will be on stage at the reunion gigs for the first time in more than 15 years. It seems certain that Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, who has continued to play alongside Liam in his solo career. will be joing them.