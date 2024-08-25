Are Oasis reforming? Series of stadium shows reported to be lined up for next year

Rumours are swirling the Gallagher brothers may finally have buried the hatchet

Oasis could be set to reform for a series of blockbusters shows next year if reports are to be believed.

The Sunday Times reports that relations between warring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have improved with a reunion now on cards.

The paper reports insiders claiming gigs at Heaton Park, Manchester, and Wembley Stadium in summer 2025 are being eyed, with a reported 10 night run in London. It would be the first time they have appeared since the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The pair have been embroiled in a feud ever since and for years the pair have batted away, and sometimes welcomed, suggestions of a reunion.

Neither brother have commented but Liam Gallagher hinted shows were planned, telling a user on X on Saturday: “See you down the front”.

There are also rumours of a Glastonbury headline performance.

Earlier this month, Liam Gallagher’s son Gene said he gets “the feeling” his father would like to see an Oasis reunion.

Gene said: “Nothing to do with me.

“I mean, will they? I don’t know. I would love it but it’s so beyond my control.”

Asked if he has been sworn to silence, he said: “No, no. I get the feeling my dad wants it too. Let’s hope it happens.”

Gene is a part of the band Villanelle who have been a support act for Liam’s Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour shows.

Speaking about whether he gets heckled for being a nepo baby, he said: “People say to me: ‘Ooh it must be so easy for you to get a band together.’ It’s not.

“We’re earning our stripes.”

Gene also spoke about his friendship with his cousin Anais, the daughter of Noel.

Asked if they ever talk about Oasis reforming, he said: “No, we have jokes about it but we don’t go at it.

“She knows what her dad’s like and I know what my dad’s like. Hey, we’re a big happy family everyone.

“It’s nothing to do with us.”

In 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Liam set out a “demand” for the band to reform with “all money going to the NHS”, but the reunion did not come to fruition.