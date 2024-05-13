Nickelback will be playing Glasgow this month.

Expect a hits-packed set when the Canadian rockers roll into Scotland this May.

Named “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard Magazine in 2009, Nickelback are a diamond-certified group who were last year inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Together, Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair have sold over 50 million records, been nominated for nine Grammy Awards, and had more than 23 chart-topping singles, including the likes of How You Remind Me, Photograph, Far Away, and Rockstar.

The Canadians are currently in the middle of their enormous Get Rollin’ world tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know about the gig.

When are Nickelback playing Glasgow?

Nickelback play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their '’Get Rollin’ World Tour’ on Thursday, May 16.

Will Nickelback have a support act?

Nickelback will be supported by English band The Lottery Winners, who were an unexpected success story last year when their fifth studio album Anxiety Replacement Therapy debuted at number one in the UK album charts - becoming the fifth highest selling first week album of the year.

What are the Nickelback stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm but organisers have yet to confirm the exact stage times. Judging by similar gigs, expect The Lottery Winners to play from around 7.30pm, before Nickelback take to the stage at around 9pm. Everything should be wrapped up by 11pm at latest.

Are Nickelback tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still plenty of tickets available here, starting at £77.85 (plus booking fee). There are also currently a number of resale tickets available for a lower price..

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing section it’s over-14s only. You need to be over the age of 8 for the seated areas, with all under-16s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Nickelback setlist?

The Glasgow gig is one of the first concerts on the European leg of the tour so we can't be 100 per cent certain about the setlist, but expect to hear the majority of the following songs that were played during most dates of the American leg.