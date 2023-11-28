Canadian rockers Nickelback will headline Glasgow OVO Hydro in 2024. Here's when tickets are on sale and how you can get them.

Nickelback will be making a stop at Glasgow on the new UK tour in 2023. Cr. Getty Images

They had Scottish fans fizzing with excitement after teasing a Glasgow gig last week and now Nickelback have confirmed they will hit up Scotland's biggest city in 2024.

Famous for their hits 'Photograph' and 'How You Remind Me', the Alberta natives have sometimes been shunned by the rock community yet have continued to dominate the charts for over a decade and will doubtlessly see Scottish fans fill up the Hydro when they arrive next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the band had teased a UK tour via their official social media channels when they posted "We’ve recently renewed our passports... Stay tuned for an important update!" alongside a video of many well known European locations that included Glasgow Central Station.

And now the band have confirmed they'll be bringing their bag of hits to the UK and have confirmed a full new tour which will also take in stops at Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Cologne, Zurich, Bologna, Vienna and Prague before closing out at Munich’s Olympiahalle on June 8.

They'll be supported by chart-topping UK indie-rock band Lottery Winners on the tour, which takes in a total of 12 dates across eight countries.

Want to get tickets to the show? Here's everything you need to know about Nickelback's new UK tour and their stop in Glasgow.

When are Nickelback playing Glasgow

The band have confirmed they will be heading to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday 16 May 2024.

On the tour's announcement, Nickelback said: "‘’It’s so good to finally be back in the UK, we’ve had so many great moments across the country over the years. You always make it special. It’s going to be a hell of a party!’’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will be in support of their latest album Get Rollin’, which has already seen them have a hugely successful spell over in North America.

Nickelback UK tour, Nickelback tour dates in full

The full list of dates for Nickelback's UK tour is as follows:

Thursday 16 May 2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Monday 20 May 2024 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Tuesday 21 May 2024 – London, UK – The O2

Thursday 23 May 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sunday 26 May 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 28 May 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Thursday 30 May 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Saturday 01 June 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Sunday 02 June 2024 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tuesday 04 June 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

Thursday 06 June 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Saturday 08 June 2024 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Nickelback Glasgow tickets OVO Hydro, Nickelback presale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the band gig in Glasgow will be placed on general sale beginning Friday 1 December via nickelback.com with tickets going on sale at 10am.

Looking to beat the rush and bag a presale ticket? The following presale events will take place:

OVO and Artist pre-sale will be available here from 10am on November 28. Following that, O2 customers will be able to bag a ticket via O2 Priority, which begins here at 10am on November 29.