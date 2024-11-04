Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have played Scotland as part of their first headline tour of the UK and Europe for seven years, in support of critically-acclaimed new album Wild God.

It’s the 18th studio album by the band, whose debut, From Her to Eternity, was released back in 1984.

The title track from that record was one of 21 played at the OVO Hydro as part of a lengthy two-and-a-half-hour set.

Polymath lead singer Nick Cave has also released four albums as part of The Birthday Party (previously known as The Boys Next Door), two Grinderman albums, a solo album, and 11 soundtrack albums. Then there’s the acting roles, alongside the numeous books and artworks.

But it’s when he’s fronting The Bad Seeds, including longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, that Cave becomes one of the world’s great live acts.

Talking about the current tour, Cave said: “I never think about how a record is going to go live, it never, ever occurs to me. The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration. But, when I listen to Wild God now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that - the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

Here’s what they played in full, and a few pictures from the concert.

Music man Nick Cave is touring his most recent album, 'Wild God'.

A quartet of gospel singers made the songs soar.

The band started the concert with two singles from the new album - 'Frogs' and 'Wild God'.