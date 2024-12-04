Spotify is the world’s most popular music streaming service and its millions of subscribers are currently poring over Unwrapped - when they can look at a range of flitzy graphics summarising their listening year.

It’s been a huge year for pop music in particular, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Beyonce and Sabrina Carpenter selling huge numbers of albums, filling venues with fans and having their songs streamed billions of times.

The world of streaming has been the subject of some criticism, most recently from British star Kate Nash who asked fans who wanted to support her to cancel their Spotify accounts and sign up to her OnlyFans site instead.

But there’s no doubt that for the upper echelons of the musical works, Spotify can still raise serious amounts of cash.

Here are the 11 most-streamed hits of the year (so far) and how much they have raised in royalties (assuming one stream generates £0.003 in profit). The data was conducted by expert casino analysts SlotsCalendar, with streams rounded down to the nearest 1,000 and royalties were rounded down to the nearest £100.

1 . Sabrina Carpenter: Espresso Queen of the Spotify streams this year is Sabrina Carpenter, whose song Espresso has been listened to an amazing 1,641,399,000 times. That equates to royalties of a cool £4,924,100.

2 . Benson Boone - Beautiful Things Fomer American Idol constestant Benson Boone just misses out on top spot with Beautiful Things, streamed 1,606,489,000. That means royalties of £4,819,400.

3 . Billie Eilish - Bird of a Feather It was another great year for American megastar Billie Eilish, with Birds of a Feather the most streamed track from her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft. The 1,568,480,000 streams equate to a payout of £4,705,400.

4 . Chilean duo FloyyMenor and Chris Mj - Gata Chilean duo FloyyMenor and Chris Mj bagged an estimated £3,907,500 for the 1,302,507,000 streams of their reggaeton hit Gata. Like many hit songs this year its popularity can be traced back to TikTok.