Following her sell out intimate venue tour, Mitski will return to Edinburgh in 2024.

Mitski will perform two shows in Edinburgh during her 2024 tour. Image: Getty

Mitski will head on tour across Europe and the UK in 2024.

Following the release of the American artist's album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We she will once again hit the road, following her intimate, acoustic tour which saw her sell out Queens Hall in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Here's everything you need to know about Mitski's 2024 UK tour dates.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will Mitski play Scotland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitski will kick off her tour at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Will there be a support act?

During her last Edinburgh show, Mitski's support act Trust Fund were unable to attend the show due to weather related transport issues.

For this tour, the singer-songwriter will be supported by Newcastle musician Richard Dawson. Across her other UK and Europe dates she will also be supported by Canadian Miya Folick and Danish band Iceage.

What do we know about the tour so far?

Her 2024 tour will be with the support of Mitski's full band. All venues are seated.

All Mitski UK and Ireland tour dates

Edinburgh Usher Hall - Saturday, April 27, 2024

- Saturday, April 27, 2024 Edinburgh Usher Hall - Sunday, April 27, 2024

- Sunday, April 27, 2024 Manchester 02 Apollo - Wednesday, May 1, 2024

- Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Manchester 02 Apollo - Thursday, May 2, 2024

- Thursday, May 2, 2024 Dublin 3Arena - Saturday, May 4, 2024

- Saturday, May 4, 2024 Wolverhampton The Civic At The Halls - Monday, May 5, 2024

- Monday, May 5, 2024 London Eventim Apollo - Wednesday, May 8, 2024

- Wednesday, May 8, 2024 London Eventim Apollo - Thursday, May 9, 2024

- Thursday, May 9, 2024 London Eventim Apollo - Friday, May 10, 2024

- Friday, May 10, 2024

Is there presale?

Yes, there is presale for Mitski's tour. The presale will begin on Wednesday, 18 October at 10am, ending on Thursday, 19 October at 10pm.

It is only available to those signed up to the artist's text and email lists.

When do Mitski tickets go on sale?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Mitski's 2024 tour go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10am.

They are available directly from Mitski's website.

How much are Mitski tickets?

We don't yet know how much tickets will cost for Mitski's 2024 tour. However, during her October show at Edinburgh's Usher Hall tickets were £40 at face value.

Do we know what will be included on the setlist?

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Mitski's most recent tour, the artist performed the entirety of her album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We including TikTok viral track My Love, Mine All Mine.