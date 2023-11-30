The nutty boys are back with a hit-packed set, and will bring their show to Scotland's largest city this week.

Emerging from the backstreets of Campden Town in the late 1970s, Madness can boast 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

They have been one of the biggest and most loved British bands for four decades and are well know for their raucous live sets.

New they're back with their ‘C’est La Vie 2023’ tour mixing greatest hits with songs from their new studio album, and there're a stop in Glasgow - following an appearance a day earlier in Aberdeen.

Here's everything you need to know about the gig.

When are Madness playing Glasgow?

Madness play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'C’est La Vie 2023' tour on Friday, November 1.

Will there be a support act?

Madness will have two support acts, with a DJ opening followed by a set from The Lightening Seeds. Responsible for some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s including 'Life of Riley', 'Lucky You' and 'Pure', Ian Broudie's band are providing support for the whole tour.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm when the DJ set also begins. The Lightning Seeds are on from 7.30pm, with Madness taking to the stage at 9pm. The show will end by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £38.60.

Are there any age restrictions?

The only age restriction for the gig is that all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Madness setlist?

The Glasgow gig is one of the first concerts on the tour so we can't be certain about the setlist, but expect to hear the majority of the following songs that were played at a recent show at London's KOKO venue.