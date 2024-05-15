Much-loved indie band Los Campesinos! are set to release their seventh studio album.

It’s been a long wait for new music from the seven-piece band - but it’s a wait that ended today.

It’s been seven long and eventful years since Los Campesinos! released their last album - 2017’s Sick Scenes.

Fans at their biggest-ever gig at London’s 3,100-capacity Troxy venue in February were delighted to hear that a new album had been recorded - and got to hear a track from it, A Psychic Wound.

And now a release date has been announced for the septet’s seventh studio album - along with the first single, Feast of Tongues.

When will All Hell be released?

The seventh studio album by Los Campesinos! will be released on Friday, July 19.

What is the tracklisting for All Hell?

The tracklisting - which teases some titles that hark back to previous albums and fan favourites, is as follows:

The Coin-Op Guillotine Holy Smoke (2005) A Psychic Wound I. Spit; or, a Bite Mark in the Shape of the Sunflower State Long Throes Feast of Tongues The Order of the Seasons II. Music for Aerial Toll House To Hell in a Handjob Clown Blood/Orpheus’ Bobbing Head kms III. Surfing a Contrail Moonstruck 0898 HEARTACHE Adult Acne Stigmata

The artwork for All Hell.

What’s the album about?

The band’s publicity material describes the album as an album for “drinking for fun and drinking for misery // adult acne // adult friendship // football // death and dying // love and sex // late-stage capitalism // Orpheus // day dreaming // night terrors // the heart as an organ and as a burden // suburban boredom // Tears of the Kingdom // the punks on the playlist // increments of time // climate apocalypse // the moon the moon the moon /// It’s All Hell.”

What formats of the album are available?

Currently there are three different vinyl editions. A black ‘New Moon’ version and deluxe ‘New Moon’ red and black version is available from the band’s website here. Meanwhile a special Dinked Edition, limited to 900 copies, is available from a selection of independent record shops here. The band’s website also has CD and cassette versions, along with a range of merch, including signed photos, pennants, badges and tshirts.

Where can I hear the first single from the album?

You can check out the first track released from All Hell, entitled Feast of Tongues, here:

Writing about the single, Pitchfork music journalist Larry Fitzmaurice wrote: “Across the long arc of their career, Los Camp! have pulled off the incredible balancing act of always sounding like themselves while showcasing an impressive do-anything sense of range; it’s music that is nourishing and highly surprising, a knockout combination that marks the soaring sound of Feast of Tongues. Even as the anthemic swoon of the song recalls contemporaries like Foxing and Manchester Orchestra (rubbing up against a surprising lyrical namecheck of late indie rock heroes Silver Jews’ canonical album American Water, no less), longtime fans will likely recall the full-throated energy of 2010’s Romance Is Boring in Feast of Tongues’ huge, building surge—which captures dramatic strings and gangland backing vocals in its awesome pull. Gareth’s lyricism is as incisive and instantly memorable as ever, with lines like “She says the body is keeping score/Lost in sudden death, she can’t take it no more” finding dark humour in the very nature of surviving modern life. Almost maddeningly, Tongues builds to the type of all-in-it crescendo that you could listen to for hours on end—a satisfying finish that leaves you wanting more, because why wouldn’t you?”

Will the band be touring the album in the UK?