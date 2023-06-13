All Sections
I love Los Campesinos! and all the bands who are big to some people

David Hepburn talks about his love for a seven-piece indie band who are rarely off his playlist.
By David Hepburn
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:27 BST
 Comment
The author with Los Campesinos! frontman Gareth DavidThe author with Los Campesinos! frontman Gareth David
The author with Los Campesinos! frontman Gareth David

In nearly five decades of a life soundtracked by everything from Mahler to Drake, I’ve only ever had five favourite musical artists, starting with a teenage obsession with Guns N’ Roses. These are the bands that demand serious commitment, both in time and money, with every book, record, piece of merch and gig ticket scooped up immediately upon release.

You probably haven't heard of Los Campesinos!, who have been my favourite band for the last 15 years, and if I'm honest that's something I'm very happy about. If you have, it'll probably be from their brief flirtation with mainstream success following their glockenspiel-heavy first album 'Hold on Now, Youngster...' - and the use of song 'You! Me! Dancing!' in an advertising campaign for a popular American lager.

At the time of their debut, comic book artist Keiron Gillen featured them in his 'Phonogram' series, with a character presciently saying: "They'll never be BIG big. But they're going to be big to some people".

That's what's great about being a fan of Los Campesinos! - or any musical act that attracts a small but passionate fanbase. Beyonce or Arctic Monkeys fans can go and see their favourites live, but are unlikely to chat with them online, join them for a pint after a gig, or receive a record knowing it's been sent personally by the lead singer.

Live, they couldn't be more different from chart-toppers in soulless corporate enormodomes, where the audience wait for the five big hits then head home early to avoid the traffic. A Los Campesinos! gig verges on a religious experience, with every fan knowing every lyric of deep cut or b-side, bellowing them back to their idols while tears stream down faces.

Times change. Los Campesinos! now attract a broader fanbase courtesy of streamer Wilbur Soot, whose seal of approval has led to teenagers discovering their music. While the average age of fan has dropped, the community remains a place where an encounter with a stranger in a band T-shirt inevitably leads to a conversation about favourite lyrics and gigs; the mutual love of a band equating to shared values and instant friendship.

