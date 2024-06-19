Liam Gallagher will play two Scottish gigs this week | Getty Images

Liam Gallagher is returning to the city where it all started for his former band.

It’s been 30 years since Oasis released debut album Definitely Maybe - and 31 years since Alan McGee signed them up after seeing them gatecrash a gig at Glasgow’s King Tut’s.

Oasis may be no more (although that doesn’t stop constant rumours of them reforming), but lead singer Liam Gallagher is back in the city this week to play all the songs from that era-defining recond, along with a few other songs played by the band at around the same time.

It’s part of a UK tour to mark the anniversary and one night at the Hydro simply wasn’t enough - so he’s playing two.

Here’s everything you need to know about the brace of gigs.

When is Liam Gallagher playing Glasgow?

Liam Gallagher play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' tour for two nights on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20.

Will there be a support act?

Liam Gallagher will be supported on both nights by Dundee indie band The View. Best known for their 2007 number three hit single Same Jeans, their debut album Hats Off to the Buskers topped the UK Albums Chart and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. Since then they have released five further studio albums, most recently 2023’s Exorcism of Youth.

Also appearing - and first on the bill - are rock band Villanelle. If you are wondering how they got the gig, it may be useful to know that they include one Gene Gallagher - Liam’s son.

What are the stage times?

The venue has now published official set times, as follows:

Doors: 6.30pm

Villanelle: 7-7.30pm

The View: 7.45-8.25pm

Liam Gallagher: 9pm

Curfew : 11pm

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - tickets have long since sold out. There are, however, still a handful of resale tickets available here.

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing section there is a minimum age of 14, while you must be at least 8-years-old to gain entry to the seated areas. All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Liam Gallagher setlist?

There’s not too many surprises - save the odd b-side or two - with Liam doing exactly as he promises in playing Oasis’ debut album in full. Expect to hear the following songs, played at a recent gig in Manchester.