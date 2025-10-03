Kraftwerk Edinburgh and Glasgow ticket presales and prices: How to see the musical pioneers in Scotland

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 16:44 BST
Kraftwerk have two dates with Scotland.placeholder image
Kraftwerk have two dates with Scotland. | Getty Images
The band are heading back out on the road again.

Formed in Dusseldorf in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk were one of the pioneers of electronic music, embracing synthesizers, drum machines, and vocoders.

They’ve produced eight classic albums, most recently 2003’sTour De France, and are known for their eye-popping and inovative live shows

Part performance, part digital installation, a Kraftwerk concert is an unmissable spectacle and fans will once again get the chance to see them on a new UK and Ireland tour.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with dates in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.

When are Kraftwerk playing Scotland?

Kraftwerk will be playing Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on May 25 before finishing their UK and Ireland Tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse on June 9.

Who is supporting Kraftwerk in Glasgow?

No support has been announced for Kraftwerk’s Scottish gigs. Watch this space.

Where else is Kraftwerk playing on their UK and Ireland tour?

Kraftwerk are playing the following dates:

  • May 17 – Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre
  • May 18 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
  • May 21 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
  • May 22 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • May 25 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
  • May 27 – Stockton, Globe
  • May 29 – Sheffield, City Hall
  • May 30 – Brighton, Centre
  • June 1 – Bristol, Beacon
  • June 2 – Bournemouth, International Centre
  • June 4 – London, Royal Albert Hall
  • June 5 – London, Royal Albert Hall
  • June 7 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre
  • June 8 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
  • June 9 – Edinburgh, Playhouse

How much are tickets to see Kraftwerk?

Tickets are priced at £102.30, £79.90 or £51.90 depending on where you want to sit. There are also VIP tickets available priced at £186.30. Expect to also pay the inevitable booking fee.

When do tickets go on sale for Kraftwerk’s Scottish gigs?

Tickets go on general sale for both gigs here at 9am on Friday, October 10.

Are there any presales for Kraftwerk’s Scottish gigs?

As has become common there is a way to get your hands on tickets early.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 9am on Wednesday, October 8. You can sign up here.

What are Kraftwerk likely to play in Scotland?

The concerts are part of the band’s Multimedia Tour which tends to have the same setlist each night. Expect to hear the following at the Scottish concerts.

  1. Numbers / Computer World / Computer World 2
  2. Home Computer / It's More Fun to Compute
  3. Spacelab
  4. Airwaves
  5. Tango
  6. The Man-Machine
  7. Electric CaféP
  8. Autobahn
  9. Computer Love
  10. The Model
  11. Neon Lights
  12. Geiger Counter
  13. Radioactivity
  14. Tour de France / Tour de France Étape 3 / Chrono / Tour de France Étape 2
  15. La Forme
  16. Trans-Europe Express / Metal on Metal / Abzug
  17. Mini Calculateur
  18. Planet of Visions
  19. Boing Boom Tschak / Musique Non Stop
  20. The Robots
