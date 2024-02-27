Journey UK Tour 2024: American rock band to celebrate 50th anniversary with Glasgow show
US rock band Journey will bring their Freedom tour to the UK and Ireland later this year.
With stops including Glasgow's OVO Hydro, fans will be able to join in with the group's 50th anniversary celebrations from October.
Best known for songs such as Don't Stop Believing, Journey will be supported on tour Cheap Trick. Here's everything you need to know about tickets, presale and more for Journey's 2024 UK tour.
When will Journey perform in Glasgow?
Journey will perform in Glasgow on Saturday, November 2.
UK and Ireland tour dates
For fans looking to attend another of Journey's 11 UK and Ireland shows, here are all the dates for the 2024 Freedom tour.
- Wednesday, October 30 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- Thursday, October 31 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday, November 02 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Monday, November 04 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- Tuesday, November 05 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Friday, November 08 – Manchester, AO Arena
- Saturday, November 09 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- Monday, November 11 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- Wednesday, November 13 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Saturday, November 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- Sunday, November 17 – London, O2 Arena
When do tickets for Journey's UK tour go on sale?
Tickets for Journey's 2024 Freedom tour go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10am.
Journey Glasgow presale
Though for those looking to ensure they are able to purchase tickets, there are several presale options available.
OVO Presale tickets go on sale from 10am on Wednesday February, 28, with a separate venue presale taking place at 10am on Thursday, February 29.
There is also a Ticketmaster Presale which begins at 10am on Thursday, February 29.
Who is supporting Journey?
Cheap Trick will support Journey throughout their UK and Ireland tour, which follows the band joining Def Leppard on tour in the US
