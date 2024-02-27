Journey is seen on stage during their 50th Anniversary Tour. Image: Getty

US rock band Journey will bring their Freedom tour to the UK and Ireland later this year.

With stops including Glasgow's OVO Hydro, fans will be able to join in with the group's 50th anniversary celebrations from October.

Best known for songs such as Don't Stop Believing, Journey will be supported on tour Cheap Trick. Here's everything you need to know about tickets, presale and more for Journey's 2024 UK tour.

When will Journey perform in Glasgow?

Journey will perform in Glasgow on Saturday, November 2.

UK and Ireland tour dates

For fans looking to attend another of Journey's 11 UK and Ireland shows, here are all the dates for the 2024 Freedom tour.

Wednesday, October 30 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Thursday, October 31 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, November 02 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Monday, November 04 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Tuesday, November 05 – Dublin, 3Arena

Friday, November 08 – Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday, November 09 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Monday, November 11 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Wednesday, November 13 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday, November 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sunday, November 17 – London, O2 Arena

When do tickets for Journey's UK tour go on sale?

Tickets for Journey's 2024 Freedom tour go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10am.

Arnel Pineda of Journey. Image: Getty

Journey Glasgow presale

Though for those looking to ensure they are able to purchase tickets, there are several presale options available.

OVO Presale tickets go on sale from 10am on Wednesday February, 28, with a separate venue presale taking place at 10am on Thursday, February 29.

There is also a Ticketmaster Presale which begins at 10am on Thursday, February 29.

Who is supporting Journey?