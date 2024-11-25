Jamie Webster has a date with Glasgow. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A football-daft pop star is playing his biggest Scottish show to date.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former electrician Jamie Webster has achieved musical fame and fortune thanks to his relationship with Liverpool Football Club.

While playing covers in a bar an audience member changed the lyrics to ‘Mrs Robinson’ to ‘Jordan Henderson’ and it wasn’t long before he was invited on to LFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he’s performed to players and fans, sung duets with the likes of Jamie Carragher and Alisson Becker, and seen his song Allez Allez Allez become the soundtrack to Liverpool’s European success.

Now he’s set out on a UK tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jamie Webster playing Glasgow?

Jamie Webster plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on Friday, November 29.

Who is supporting Jamie Webster at his Glasgow gig?

Jamie Webster has announced that The K’s will support him on his Glasgow date. The English indie rock from Merseyside released their debut album I Wonder If The World Knows? earlier this year and it debuted at number three on the UK album charts. The band won the ‘Breakthrough act of the year’ award at the inaugural Northern Music Awards this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Jamie Webster in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect The K’s to be on from 7.30pm, Jamie Webster to take to the stage at around 9pm, and the show to finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Jamie Webster?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £38.60 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at Jamie Webster’s Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas it’s over 8s only, with all under-14s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Jamie Webster setlist?

Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent concert in Birmingham: