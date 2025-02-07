James Blunt Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist, age restrictions

James Blunt has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for BFI

The star will be playing his debut album in full.

Former soldier James Blunt shot to fame in 2004 with the release of his debut album Back to Bedlam, featuring the song You’re Beautiful which hit number one in 13 countries.

The album sold over 12 million copies and landed him two Brit Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards and five Grammy nominations.

Since then there have been another six studio albums, while Blunt has become known for his wicked and self-effacing sense of humour.

But musically, he’s never surpassed that debut and is now on tour marking its 20th anniversary.

Launching the tour James Blunt explained in typical style: “I’ve released seven studio albums, but Back To Bedlam was the one people actually bought. So on its twentieth anniversary, the record label and I thought we should repackage it with some early demos, and milk it for all it’s worth. It was one of the biggest selling albums of the Noughties, so here’s hoping it makes a dent in the 20’s.”

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is James Blunt playing Glasgow?

James Blunt plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 20th Anniversary of Back to Bedlam Tour on Friday, February 14.

Who is supporting James Blunt at his Glasgow gig?

James Blunt has announced he will supported by British rock band Toploader will be providing the support for his Glasgow show. Fomed in Eastbourne in 1997, they have sold over two million albums and had a string of top 40 hits - most famously Dancing in the Moonlight, which was a global smash.

What are the stage times for James Blunt in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Toploader to be on from around 7.30pm, James Blunt to take the stage at around 9pm and the show to finish by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for James Blunt?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then we have some bad news - it’s completely sold out. There are a few resale tickets available here though, starting at £46 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at James Blunt’s Hydro gig?

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

What is the likely James Blunt setlist?

James Blunt will be playing debut album Back to Bedlam in full, so expect to hear the following in Glasgow.

High You’re Beautiful Wisemen Goodbye My Lover Tears and Rain Out of My Mind So Long, Jimmy Billy Cry No Bravery