James Blunt will be playing Scotland this week.

Since rising to worldwide fame with singles You're Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover in 2004, James Blunt has released seven studio albums and toured the world.

The former British Army officer divides opinion but has win around even some of his harshest critics with his self effacing wit and hilarious social media interactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year saw the release of new album Who We Used to Be and Blunt is undertaking a global tour to promote it.

Speaking about the tour, the singer said: "I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024. My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!”

And there's good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is James Blunt playing Glasgow?

James Blunt will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'The Who We Used To Be' tour on Friday, April 5.

Will there be a support act?

James Blunt will be supported by Lucy Spraggan. The English singer-songwriter found fame on television talent show The X Factor in 2012, becoming the first person in the show's history to have a top 40 album and single before the live shows began. She's released a total of seven studio albums to date.

What are the set times for James Blunt at the SSE Hydro?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Lucy Spraggan expected to take to the stage at around 7.30pm. James Blunt will be playing from around 9pm, with the gig set to end by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig tickets are still available, price from £52.25 (plus booking fee) here.

Are there any age restrictions?

All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely James Blunt setlist?

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Blunt has pretty much been playing the same set throughout the tour so expect to hear most - if not all - of the following: