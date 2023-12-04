The Irish star is touring in support of his third album.

Hozier will play Glasgow this December.

Arriving on the music scene with a bang in 2013 with multi-platinum debut single 'Take Me to Church', Hozier has released three chart-topping albums.

He's currently touring in support of his latest record 'Unreal Unearth' and Scottish fans will be delighted to hear there's a gig in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Hozier playing Glasgow?

Hozier will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Unreal Unearth' tour on Monday, December 11.

Will there be a support act?

Hozier will be joined by on support act for his Hydro gig. Hotly-tipped British indie band 'The Last Dinner Party' will play a set to work the crowd up. They were recently unveiled as one of the longlisted acts in the BBC's Sound of 2024 poll to find the artists most likely to make a big splash in the coming 12 months.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Expect The Last Dinner Party to take to the stage from 7.30pm, with Hozier playing from around 9pm. The show will end by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available?

The gig has sold out, but there are resale tickets available here, with prices starting at £45.54.

Are there any age restrictions?

The standing section is over-14s only, and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. You must be at least eight to access the seated areas, with all under 16s again needing to be accompanied by somebody over the age of 18.

What is the likely Hozier setlist?

Hozier has been playing a broadly similar setlist on his tour so far. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, taken from a recent setlist in Austria.