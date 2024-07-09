It may only be the start of December, but thoughts are already turning to next year’s festival season.

The TRNSMT music festival will return to Glasgow Green from Friday, July 11 to Saturday, July 13, following the sell-out success of this year’s event - with tickets now on sale.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when it was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then some of the biggest names in music have graced the stage.

Here are all 23 headliners - and the other big acts to have played in each year of the feast of music.

1 . Radiohead Rock pioneers Radiohead were the first band to headline TRNSMT back in 2017. Also appearing on the Main Stage were Belle & Sebastian, London Grammar and Rag 'n' Bone Man. Black Honey headlined the tiny Jack Rocks Stage.

2 . Kasabian The 2017 Saturday evening headliners were festival favourites Kasabian. Warming up the crowd for them on the Main Stage were the likes of future headliners Catfish & The Bottlemen, George Ezra and future Glastonbury headliner Stormzy. Meanwhile Gerry Cinnamon made his TRNSMT debut third on the bill on the King Tut's Stage.

3 . Biffy Clyro Local heroes Biffy Clyro closed out the 2017 festival. Other bands on the Main Stage included The 1975, Twin Atlantic and The View. One notable name playing low down on the bill of the King Tut's Stage was none other than Scotland's Beyonce - Lewis Capaldi.