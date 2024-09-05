The original 1993 lineup of Oasis (l-r) Liam Gallagher, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, Tony McCarroll, Noel Gallagher. | Getty Images

Who will be appearing with the Gallaghers on stage next summer? The touring Oasis lineup may well come from this pool of talent.

It’s been 30 years since Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, and 15 years since the warring Gallagher brothers broke up the band in 2009.

Despite that long absence the Manchester group’s popularity has never waned, with both Gallaghers enjoying successful careers after going their separate ways.

Rumours of a reunion have been rife for years, but the siblings’ strained relationship - often amplified on social media - made it look unlikely.

But now it’s on, with a world tour starting in the UK and three gigs at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, 2025.

Thusfar, despite various rumours, it’s only the Gallagher brothers who are certainties to appear - although fans hope at least one of their original lineup will join them.

So, here’s every person to have been an official members of Oasis over the years, along with the touring memebers that could also be brought back into the fold.

Official members of Oasis

Only eight men can make the claim that they were ‘in’ Oasis. Here they are.

Liam Gallagher

Before his big brother even got involved, Liam Gallagher was a founder member of Oasis, forming the band in Manchester in 1991.

He’s been a member of the band whenever its been active, although he did quit the group temporarily in the middle of an American tour, leaving sibling Noel to take over lead vocal duties.

After the band broke up Liam fronted rock band Beady Eye from 2009 to 2014, then achieved bigger success as a solo artist from 2017 until this year when Oasis reformed.

Noel Gallagher

The only other ‘original’ member confirmed for the reunion tour is the senior Gallagher brother, although technically he joined the band a few months after it was created at the invitation of his younger brother.

He quickly took on songwriting duties and the rest is history - with Gallagher Senior remaining with the band until he quit in 2009, leading to the breakup of Oasis.

Since then he has recorded and performed under the name Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and, to date, has written or co-written nine UK number one singles.

Paul Arthurs

Better known by his nickname Bonehead, Paul Arthurs was one of the founder members of Oasis and played with them on rhythm guitar and keyboards from 1994-1999, also taking stints on lead guitar and bass guitar.

His reason for leaving was “to spend more time with his family” and, unusually, there seems to have been little in the way of malice about his decision from either of the Gallaghers.

Post-Oasis notable musical projects included Moondog One alongside with the The Smiths' Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke, and playing guitar for Thai rockers Sek Loso.

He has played guitar for Liam Gallagher both in the band Beady Eye and for his solo concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe. He’s a hot favourite to also take part in the 2025 reunion.

Tony McCarroll

Oasis’ first drummer only lasted until 1995, before second album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory came out.

McCarroll, Paul McGuigan and Paul Arthurs, were arguably the first itineration of Oasis before Liam Gallagher even got involved, although they were called ‘The Rain’.

As Oasis became more popular the relationship between McCarroll and Noel Gallagher became fraught, with Noel regularly questioning his talent as a drummer and ability to play adequately on new songs.

McCarroll sued Oasis for £18 million on the basis that the whole band had signed a five album deal with Creation Records and argued that he was due money for albums he would not even play on. He eventually settled the case for £550,000.

He played in a number of bands, including Raika, who he last played for in 2000, and wrote a book about his time in the band, ‘Oasis: The Truth’ which was published in 2010. He suffered from a heart attack in 2021 but has reportedly made a full recovery.

He’ll not be appearing at the reunion gigs.

Paul McGuigan

The final founder member, Guigsy played bass guitar for Oasis until he quite the group - reportedly by fax - in 1999.

He admitted himself that he was merely proficient on the bass guitar, with Noel taking his place on some tracks in the recording studio.

He has little to do with the band now and his only involvement in the music industry is the occasional DJ set.

He’s highly unlikely to be appearing on stage with the Gallaghers again.

Alan White

Nicknamed Whitey, Alan White was Oasis’ second (and longest serving) drummer, previously playing for the likes of Starclub, Idha and Dr Robert of Blowmonkeys fame.

His brother regularly drums for Paul Weller, and it was the Modfather who recommended him to Noel

He played with the band from 1995-2004, appearing on four of their studio albums.

Depending on who you believe, he either left Oasis due to inter-band tensions, or simply because he was suffering from sever tendonitis which made it painful to drum.

He’d be a popular potential special guest on the reunion tour.

Gem Archer

Before fame with Oasis beckoned, Gem Archer was in a number of bands with variable success, including The Edge, The Contenders and Heavy Stereo (who signed an album deal with Alan McGee’s Creation Record).

He joined Oasis in November 1999 mainly on rhythm guitar (although he played lead on some acoustic numbers) and stayed until the group broke up, when he continued to play - and write for - Beady Eye alongside Liam.

When Beady Eye disbanded he joined the other Gallagher in Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Clearly (and unusually) popular with both brothers, he’d be a good fit for the reunion tour.

Andy Bell

Already a successful artist in his own right with bands Ride and Hurricane #1, Andy Bell played bass for Oasis from 1999 until their breakup in 2009.

Taking on writing duties for several songs on Oasis’ final three albums, Bell went on to play in Beady Eye with Liam Gallagher and Gem Archer.

In the years since he’s collaborated on numerous musical projects and released his own debut album, The View from Half Way Down, in 2020.

He’s a busy man, but could perhaps be persuaded to take to the stadium stage once again.

Oasis touring members

If the Gallaghers can’t attract back enough of their former bandmates, there are other musicians who they have toured with in the past. Any of these could end up gracing the Murrayfield stage in summer 2025.