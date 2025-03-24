Ethel Cain has a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

The singer is touring in support of her upcoming second studio album.

Florida-born Ethel Cain (or Hayden Silas Anhedönia as her mum calls her) is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and model who rose to global fame with 2022 debut album Preacher's Daughter.

Hailed as one of the best of the year by critics, it’s a concept album about the character Ethel Cain and now there’s a prequel in followup Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You, set for release this August.

Now she’s announced a tour to play songs from the new record and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting a ticket.

When is Ethel Cain playing Scotland?

Ethel Cain will play the Glasgow 02 Academy on Saturday, October 4. Doors will open at 7pm

When are tickets on sale for Ethel Cain?

Tickets for the tour, including the Glasgow O2 Academy gig, go onsale at 10am on Friday, March 28. You can find them here.

Make sure you have an account and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for Ethel Cain’s Glasgow gig?

As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

O2 mobile phone customers will have a presale available from Wednesday, March 26, from 10am via the Priority App. If you are not a customer, check if friends or family can help out.

There is also an artist presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, March 26. To get your code just subscribe to Cain’s Needlepoint Club by entering your email address here.

Gigs in Scotland also have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, March 27. To access, register here.

How much will Ethel Cain’s Glasgow gig tickets cost?

Ticket prices have not yet been confirmed - check back here when the first presale goes up. Judging by similar gigs expect to pay £50-£70 for a ticket.

Where else is Ethel Cain playing int he UK?

The Glasgow date is one of only three UK gigs sandwiched between a tour of the US and a tour of mainland Europe.

She is also playing the 02 Apollo in Manchester on October 2, then then London’s Eventim Apollo on October 9.