Vinyl outsold CDs for the first time in over 35 years in 2024 – meaning that this year’s event celebrating the reinvigorated music medium is likely to be as popular than ever.

Record Store Day has become a major event for vinyl lovers since the inaugural event in the US in 2007 sold barely more than 10 different limited edition pressings by artists including Death Cab for Cutie, R.E.M. and Stephen Malkmus.

Now over 200 independent record stores across the UK take part each year, selling thousands of copies of exclusive vinyl, from new releases to old classics.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When is Record Store Day 2025?

It will be happening on Saturday, April 12, with the majority of releases available from participating stores.

A global delay in vinyl manufacturing has meant that some records not not arrive in time for the big day in recent years – but everything seems to be currently on track for 2025.

Check the RSD2025 site for the latest information.

What records are available?

There will be several hundred limited edition pressings released on Record Store Day, including new vinyl from Adam Ant, Beabadoobee, Blur, Charli XCX, The Cure, David Bowie, Elton John, Gorillaz, James Blunt, Kasabian, Oasis, Motorhead, Pixies, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Sam Fender, Status Quo, Taylor Swift and Yes.

Artists with Scottish connections releasing exclusive vinyl include Chvrches, Isobel Campbell, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Mark Knopfler,

It should be noted that not all record shops will stock all titles, so a couple of shop visits may be required if there’s a less popular title you are keen to get your hands on.

Who is the Record Store Day ambassador for 2025?

Joining the ranks of iconic past ambassadors including Kate Bush, Taylor Swift, the 1975, Noel Gallagher and Elton John, Sam Fender will be this year’s RSD Ambassador.

He said: “It’s a complete honour to be asked to be the Ambassador for Record Store Day 2025. The importance of indie stores cannot be understated. Without them, we lose physical spaces for music fans to discover both their favourite new artists and to forge friendships with likeminded people.

“This year is an exciting one for me and the band with the release of our new album, People Watching. We were so privileged to be able to work with the family of legendary North East photographer Tish Murtha and use her photography across the album’s artwork for all formats.

“The EP we’re releasing for Record Store Day is called “Me And The Dog EP”, which at one point was going to be the name of the new album, so it just feels right that it should have its own moment. We’ve included two songs that haven’t been released - I’m Always On Stage and Empty Spaces.

“Thanks so much to all the independent stores around the world who support us. Let’s all make sure we support them too.”

Can I buy records online?

Record Store Day shops are prohibited from reserving records for particular customers or offering records online on the day itself or for a week afterwards.

In short: to stand the best chance of getting any particular item you’ll need to physically attend the shop and probably queue (lines of people start appearing outside some shops the day before the event).

This year shops will be able to offer any unsold stock from 8pm on Monday, April 14.

What shops are taking part?

The full list of Record Store Day shops can be found here.

Glasgow shops include Love Music, Monorail Music, Mostly Vinyl Micky, Blitzkriegshop, Chameleon@Glasgow Audio, Strip Joint Records, Big Blue, Mixed Up Records, Assai Record and Some Great Reward.

In Edinburgh participating stores include VoxBox Music, Assai Records, Ilium, Avalanche Records, Thorne Records, and Underground Solu'shn.

Other Scottish shops include Low Port Music in Linlithgow, Europa Music in Stirling, Concorde Music in Perth, Le Freak Records in Dundee, Assai Records in Dundee, Thirteen Records in Dundee, Red Robin Records in Aberdeen, Chameleon in Aberdeen, and Mo Fidelity in Montrose.

How does the day work?

Queues will start to form outside most shops well before they open, so if there’s something you can’t stand to miss out on, the earlier you can get to the shop the better.

The majority of stores ask you to write out your wishlist while in the queue – so don’t forget a pen and paper – collecting it before you enter the shop and packing up your order so it is waiting for you at the counter.

This speeds up the process, while later in the day shoppers can flick through titles on the shop floor.