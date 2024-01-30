Code Orange have been added to Download Festival's line-up for this summer. Cr. Getty Images.

Electric Callboy

Arguably the band of the festival last year, the German 'tekkno' band simply could not get everyone who wanted to see them in the tent - yet still have everyone who could hear them dancing away in an iconic Sunday night performance. Fusing elements of German dance music, pop and straight up metal, these boys are one of the most fun bands to catch at a festival and are a wonderful addition to the bill.

Code Orange

Developing from teenage hardcore kids straight out Pittsburgh into one of the most revolutionary metal acts on the planet, few are doing what Code Orange are right now. Unashamedly fearless in their music, their artwork, lyrics and entire outlook is fresh and decidedly different in a scene so often bogged down with copy after copy. Oh yeah - they're also incredible live.

HEALTH

Industrial noise from Los Angeles rarely gets as good as this. Hard hitting, sexy and something a little bit different at the festival this year. While it is more linked to electronics, few genres go harder than industrial when it is done right - just look at Nine Inch Nails - and HEALTH are right up there. Give the track 'Innocence' a go before you head to the festival and find your new favourite band.

Mr. Bungle

Do these guys really need an introduction? The Mike Patton fronted experimental act from California are not a band you can often catch live and Downloaders will finally have an opportunity to do so. Just don't miss out - trust us.

Busted