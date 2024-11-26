Deacon Blue have announced three Scottish shows for next year. | Getty Images

It’s going to be a big 2025 for one of Scotland’s biggest bands.

Deacon Blue have announced they will released a brand new studio album in 2025 - entitled The Great Western Road - and they’re heading out on a huge tour to celebrate four decades of music.

The record will be released on March 21, 40 years after Ricky Ross met Dougie Vipond and they started to form the band.

Led by husband-and-wife team Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, Deacon Blue formed back in 1985 and have released 11 studio albums - including 'When The World Knows Your Name', which topped the UK charts.

The new songs “reflect the journey the band has taken and remain honest to the age and experience they all share”.

Their live plans kick off with a limited run of five theatre shows in late March/April to herald the arrival of the album, followed by 15 huge arena shows across the UK and Ireland.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with the band playing their first and final two gigs of the tour in their home country.

Here’s how to bag a ticket.

When will Deacon Blue be playing Scotland?

The singer will be playing Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Sunday, March 30, then will return to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for two nights on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11.

Where else are Deacon Blue playing in the UK and Ireland?

Other than the Glasgow and Edinburgh gigs, Deacon Blue will be playing the following shows:

March 31: Bradford, St Georges Hall

April 2: Bristol Beacon

April 3: Cambridge Corn Exchange

April 4: London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

September 19: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

September 20: The Brighton Centre

September 22: Birmingham, Utility Arena

September 23: Leeds, First Direct Arena

September 25: Bournemouth International Centre

September 26: Cardiff Utilita Arena

September 28: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 29: Sheffield, Utilita Arena

October 1: Manchester AO Arena

October 3: London OVO Arena

October 5: Hull, Connexin Live

October 6: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

October 8: Dublin, 3Arena

When can I buy tickets for Deacon Blue’s Scottish shows?

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, November 29, here.

Are there any presales for Deacon Blue’s Usher Hall gig?

There’s only one presale for thd Usher Hall gig, which you can access by signing up to Deacon Blue’s mailing list here. You’ll be sent a link to access tickets from 10am on Thursday, November 28.

Are there any presales for Deacon Blue’s Glasgow Hydro gig?

As has become standard, there are a few presales available for the Hydro shows.

If you are an OVO customer you will get exclusive access to tickets from 10am on Wednesday, November 27. If you aren’t it’s worth asking around family and friends to see if they are.

You can sign up here for the artist presale here, which will give you access to tickets from 10am on Thursday, November 28.

Gigs in Scotland will also have tickets available from 10am on Thursday, November 28. You can sign up here.

How much are tickets to see Deacon Blue?

Depending on where you are sitting or standing, tickets will cost from £41.45 - £75.50 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Who is supporting Deacon Blue?

Deacon Blue have yet to announce support for their UK and Ireland tour. Watch this space.

Are there age restriction for Deacon Blue’s Scottish gigs?

It’s over-8s only, with all under-16s having to be accompanied by an adult aged over 18.

What do Deacon Blue play live?

Expect plenty of songs from the band’s new album, plus a fair amount of the following, which they were playing at festivals over the summer: