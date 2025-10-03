Deacon Blue Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Deacon Blue have two massive gigs coming up in Glasgow. | Getty Images

Fans will have two chances to catch one of Scotland’s most beloved bands this month.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year saw Deacon Blue release their new studio album - entitled The Great Western Road - and they’re currently out on a huge tour to celebrate four decades of music.

The record was released in March, 40 years after Ricky Ross met Dougie Vipond and they started the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by husband-and-wife team Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, Deacon Blue formed back in 1985 and have released 11 studio albums - including When The World Knows Your Name, which topped the UK charts.

The new songs “reflect the journey the band has taken and remain honest to the age and experience they all share”.

Their live plans kicked off with a limited run of five theatre shows earlier this year, followed by 15 huge arena shows across the UK and Ireland.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with the band playing the final two gigs of the tour in their home country.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re going along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will Deacon Blue be playing Scotland?

Deacon Blue will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for two nights on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11.

Who will be supporting Deacon Blue at their Glasgow gigs?

English band Turin Brakes will be performing an acoustic set at both Hydro shows. The band have released 10 albums since forming in 1999, most recently this year’s Spacehopper, and had a UK top 5 hit in 2003 with their song Painkiller (Summer Rain).

What are the stage times for Deacon Blue in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been revealed. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Turin Brakes onstage at around 7.30pm, Deacon Blue to start at around 9pm and for the show to finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Deacon Blue?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £41.50. You can find them here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any age restrictions at Deacon Blue’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-8s only at the all-seated Deacon Blue gig and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Deacon Blue play in Glasgow?

Deacon Blue are playing a broadly-similar setlist each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from a setlist from a recent show in Manchester.