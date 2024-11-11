The Courteeners have a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

A much-loved band are back in Scotland with a new album.

Formed in Middleton, near Manchester, in 2006, Courteeners were an instant hit when they released debut album St Jude in 2008 - with the record reaching number four in the UK album charts.

Originally called ‘The Courteeners’, the band have released another six studio albums since, most recently Pink Cactus Café earlier this year.

Led by frontman Liam Fray, who also writes the band’s songs, Courteeners can count Morrissey and U2 lead singer Bono among their fans.

And there’s good news for their Scottish fans - with an upcoming date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Courteeners playing Glasgow?

Courteeners play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their current tour on Thursday, November 14.

Who is supporting Courteeners at their Scottish gigs?

Courteeners will be supported by DMA’s at their Glasgow gig. The Australian rock band were formed in Sydney in 2012 and have released four studio albums, most recently 2023’s How Many Dreams?. Their last two records have reached the top five in the UK albums charts. Famous for their raucous live shows, they are well worth turning up early for.

What are the stage times for Courteeners in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official stage times have been released - watch this space. Judging from similar gigs though, expect DMA’s on at around 7.30pm, with Courteeners taking to the stage at around 9pm and the event finishing by 11pm at the latest.

Are tickets still available for Courteeners?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £41.45 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at Courteeners’ Hydro gig?

Standing areas are over-14s only and seated areas over-8s only. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Courteeners setlist?

Expect to hear the majority - if not all - of the following songs in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist on their current tour in Liverpool.