Chase Atlantic Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Formed in the Australian city of Cairns in 2014, R&B band Chase Atlantic consist of Christian Anthony and brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave - with Mitchel and Christian first finding fame in the Australian version of reality talent show The X Factor.

Best known for their 2017 hit single Swim, the have released seven EPs and four albums to date, most recently 2024’s Lost in Heaven.

They are currently on a huge world tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Chase Atlantic playing Glasgow?

Chase Atlantic play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Wednesday, May 30.

Who is supporting Chase Atlantic at their Glasgow gig?

Chase Atlantic have not revealed who will be supporting them on their Glasgow date. On previous dates in their European tour they have welcomed local artists to join them, so you may just find your favourite new up-and-coming Scottish band at the gig.

What are the stage times for Chase Atlantic in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further set times have been announced. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect support on at around 7.30pm and Chase Atlantic to play from around 9pm. The gig will finish by 11pm at the latest.

Are tickets still available for Chase Atlantic?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £57.90. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Chase Atlantic’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Chase Atlantic gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Chase Atlantic setlist?

Chase Atlantic are playing a near-identical setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow: