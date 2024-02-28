Who will win The Brits 2024? Here are the artists who are favourite to win the big awards - Brit odds
This year's Brit Awards will take place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, March 2 - with some of the most famous names in music set to attend.
Presented by Clara Amfo, Roman Kemp and Maya Jama, there will be performances from Dua Lipa, RAYE, Kylie Minogue, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status.
And you can enjoy all the action frome home - with the whole ceremony being broadcast on STV.
But who will win? Here's who the bookies fancy for the big four prizes.
Mastercard Album of the Year
There's bad news for those looking for some Scottish success at the Brits - Young Fathers are rank outsiders.
- Raye: My 21st Century Blues (RAYE) - 8/15
- Little Simz: No Thank You (Little Simz) - 10/3
- Blur: The Ballad of Darren (Blur) - 5/1
- J Hus: Beautiful and Brutal Yard (J Hus) - 9/1
- Young Fathers: Heavy Heavy - 12/1
Best Song
The song of the year appears to be a two horse race between narrow favourite Raye and a collaboration between Central Cee and Dave.
- RAYE (feat. 070 Shake): Escapism - 11/10
- Central Cee & Dave: Sprinter - 6/4
- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding: Miracle - 5/1
- Dua Lipa: Dance The Night - 6/1
- Ed Sheeran: Eyes Closed - 8/1
British Artist Of The Year
Raye also leads the betting when it comes to the best British artist of the year.
- RAYE - Evens
- Dua Lipa - 6/4
- J Hus - 2/1
- Central Cee - 3/1
- Olivia Dean - 4/1
International Artist
The odds for best international artist are, somewhat predictably, led by the all-conquering Taylor Swift
- Taylor Swift - 8/11
- Miley Cyrus - 6/4
- Olivia Rodrigo - 2/1
- SZA - 3/1
- Kylie Minogue - 5/1
