Taylor Swift looks likely to win a Brit at this year's ceremony.

This year's Brit Awards will take place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, March 2 - with some of the most famous names in music set to attend.

Presented by Clara Amfo, Roman Kemp and Maya Jama, there will be performances from Dua Lipa, RAYE, Kylie Minogue, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And you can enjoy all the action frome home - with the whole ceremony being broadcast on STV.

But who will win? Here's who the bookies fancy for the big four prizes.

Mastercard Album of the Year

There's bad news for those looking for some Scottish success at the Brits - Young Fathers are rank outsiders.

Raye: My 21st Century Blues (RAYE) - 8/15

Little Simz: No Thank You (Little Simz) - 10/3

Blur: The Ballad of Darren (Blur) - 5/1

J Hus: Beautiful and Brutal Yard (J Hus) - 9/1

Young Fathers: Heavy Heavy - 12/1

Best Song

The song of the year appears to be a two horse race between narrow favourite Raye and a collaboration between Central Cee and Dave.

RAYE (feat. 070 Shake): Escapism - 11/10

Central Cee & Dave: Sprinter - 6/4

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding: Miracle - 5/1

Dua Lipa: Dance The Night - 6/1

Ed Sheeran: Eyes Closed - 8/1

British Artist Of The Year

Raye also leads the betting when it comes to the best British artist of the year.

RAYE - Evens

Dua Lipa - 6/4

J Hus - 2/1

Central Cee - 3/1

Olivia Dean - 4/1

International Artist

The odds for best international artist are, somewhat predictably, led by the all-conquering Taylor Swift