Bring Me The Horizon at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Cr. Getty Images

One of Britain's biggest metal bands, Bring Me The Horizon, have confirmed the departure of key member Jordan Fish via a statement on their social media.

Fish, who first joined the band on 2013's 'Sempiternal' album, has been a huge addition since joining the band a decade ago and featured heavily as a key songwriter, keyboard player, samples and even backing vocals.

A statement on the band's social media stated: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

The departure of Fish, 37, had been rumoured for a number of weeks with fans growing concerned after the band delayed their 'Post Human: NeX GEn' album release back in September and have had little update on its progress baring singer Oli Sykes posting a nine second clip via social media recently.

As to why the band have decided to depart with the songwriter is not yet known, with Fish even issuing his own statement that added: "I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career”.

Speculation began when Fish was not present at several dates on the band's tour of Asia recently and when lead singer and songwriter Sykes hinted the band's latest album will see them return to their 'heavier' roots, it became clear that the keyboard players' future in the band was in doubt.

While he was present on their triumphant Download Festival headline slot in the summer, it is reported Fish was barely seen thereafter. Bring Me The Horizon's 2024 tour, which makes a stop off at the Glasgow OVO Hydro next month, is still very much planned to go ahead as per the band's statement though no update has yet been given on a planned album release date - but it is expected imminently.