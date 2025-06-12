Brian Wilson was never short of something interesting to say.placeholder image
Brian Wilson was never short of something interesting to say. | Getty Images

Brian Wilson in Quotes: These are 15 insightful quotes from the Beach Boys star on music, love and life

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Jun 2025, 10:19 BST

The musical genius always had something interesting to say on a range of subjects.

The musical world is in mourning after the death of Brian Wilson at the age of 82.

Born in California in 1942, he rose to fame as a member of The Beach Boys, writing, arranging and producing a string of hit albums and singles for the band - becoming the first true pop auteur.

The rigours of the music industry saw him suffer a mental breakdown in 1964, after which he stopped touring to focus on songwriting.

It saw him record his masterpiece in 1966 - the Beach Boys album Pet Sounds, often cited as the greatest album of all time.

His struggles with his mental health continued , but he launched a successful solo career in 1988, releasing 12 studio albums and touring as recently as 2022.

Here are 15 memorable quotes from the great man.

"Summer means happy times and good sunshine. It means going to the beach, going to Disneyland, having fun."

1. Brian Wilson on...summer

"Summer means happy times and good sunshine. It means going to the beach, going to Disneyland, having fun." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
"I have stage fright every single concert I've ever done. I have at least four or five minutes of it. It's absolute living hell."

2. Brian Wilson on...performing live

"I have stage fright every single concert I've ever done. I have at least four or five minutes of it. It's absolute living hell." | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
"You want to know my real pleasure? Food. I love chocolate. I can't get enough chocolate. I can't help it. But my biggest pleasure of all is exercise. I really get off on exercise."

3. Brian Wilson on...life's pleasures

"You want to know my real pleasure? Food. I love chocolate. I can't get enough chocolate. I can't help it. But my biggest pleasure of all is exercise. I really get off on exercise." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
"The Beach Boys have always been a part of the '60s spectrum, with The Beatles and that kind of thing. They were a part of the music business like everyone else. And they did quite well as a singing group, and I finished a lot of good records, and I'm very proud of them."

4. Brian Wilson on...The Beach Boys

"The Beach Boys have always been a part of the '60s spectrum, with The Beatles and that kind of thing. They were a part of the music business like everyone else. And they did quite well as a singing group, and I finished a lot of good records, and I'm very proud of them." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Brian WilsonCaliforniaMental Health
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice