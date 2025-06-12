The musical world is in mourning after the death of Brian Wilson at the age of 82.
Born in California in 1942, he rose to fame as a member of The Beach Boys, writing, arranging and producing a string of hit albums and singles for the band - becoming the first true pop auteur.
The rigours of the music industry saw him suffer a mental breakdown in 1964, after which he stopped touring to focus on songwriting.
It saw him record his masterpiece in 1966 - the Beach Boys album Pet Sounds, often cited as the greatest album of all time.
His struggles with his mental health continued , but he launched a successful solo career in 1988, releasing 12 studio albums and touring as recently as 2022.
Here are 15 memorable quotes from the great man.
1. Brian Wilson on...summer
"Summer means happy times and good sunshine. It means going to the beach, going to Disneyland, having fun." | Getty Images
2. Brian Wilson on...performing live
"I have stage fright every single concert I've ever done. I have at least four or five minutes of it. It's absolute living hell." | AFP via Getty Images
3. Brian Wilson on...life's pleasures
"You want to know my real pleasure? Food. I love chocolate. I can't get enough chocolate. I can't help it. But my biggest pleasure of all is exercise. I really get off on exercise." | Getty Images
4. Brian Wilson on...The Beach Boys
"The Beach Boys have always been a part of the '60s spectrum, with The Beatles and that kind of thing. They were a part of the music business like everyone else. And they did quite well as a singing group, and I finished a lot of good records, and I'm very proud of them." | Getty Images