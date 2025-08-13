Billy Ocean has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest singing stars is in Scotland this week.

With a musical career dating back to his debut singe Nashville Rain in 1971 (under the name Les Charles), Billy Ocean has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years.

To date he’s released 11 studio albums and racked up a string of hit singles including Suddenly, Love Really Hurts Without You, Caribbean Queen, When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, and Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car.

He’s currently playing at venues across the UK on his ‘The Very Best of Billy Ocean’ tour, which promises “all his greatest hits and fan favourites”.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the concert.

When is Billy Ocean playing Glasgow?

Billy Ocean plays Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Wednesday, August 13.

Who is supporting Billy Ocean at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Billy Ocean will be supported in Glasgow by Nigerian gospel singer James Emmanuel.

What are the stage times for Billy Ocean at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Here’s how the evening will play out:

Doors: 6.30pm

James Emmanuel: 7.45pm

Interval: 8.30pm

Billy Ocean: 9pm

Finish: 10.40pm at latest

Can I still get tickets for Billy Ocean’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here. Keep in mind you’ll need to pay fees on top of any advertised price.

Are there age restictions for Billy Ocean’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What’s the weather forecast for the Billy Ocean gig?

It’s currently looking like it’s going to be a stunning evening with mainly clear skies and temperatures peaking at about 25C. Remember the sunscreen.

What is the likely Billy Ocean setlist for Glasgow?

Billy Ocean appears to be playing an broadly similar set on each night of his current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.