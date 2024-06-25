Scotsman music critic Ken Walton selects his favourite classical music albums of the year so far

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto; Scherzo à la russe; Orchestral Suites 1 & 2; Apollon musagète (Chandos) Precision in Stravinsky is everything, but so is style and character. In this exceptional new disc, dedicated entirely to the worldly Russian composer, the interrelationship of these decisive factors is utterly magical. On the one hand you have conductor Sir Andrew Davis and the BBC Philharmonic etching out the zestful delicacies of the two Orchestral Suites with crisp humour and pathos, the jazzy niceties of the Scherzo à la russe, and the virtuosic restraint of his 1920s ballet Apollon musagète, producing moments of ravishing warmth and affection. But the real charmer is the Violin Concerto in D, featuring ace Canadian violinist James Ehnes. Read the full review here

Wagner: Famous Opera Scenes for piano (harmonia mundi musique) Russian pianist Nikolai Lugansky reckons Wagner is all about goodies and baddies, his point being that the composer of The Ring operas, Parsifal and Tristan und Isolde viewed his imaginary worlds in black and white. He’s right in that binary extremes lie fundamentally at the heart of Wagner’s characterisation, but moments into this heroic recital of piano transcriptions, many by Lugansky himself, the listener is fully consumed by performances that relay something more universally soul-searching. Read the full review here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sixteen: Masters of Imitation (CORO) “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” goes the common misquote from Oscar Wilde. He of course went on to add “….that mediocrity can pay to greatness”. In this latest a cappella release by Harry Christophers and his impeccable choir The Sixteen, Wilde’s deflating qualification can be dispensed with. Masters of Imitation celebrates the art of musical parody prevalent in Renaissance Europe, where composers borrowed fragments of existing works to model entire new pieces. Read the full review hereElgar: Symphonies Nos 1 & 2 (Hallé) For those reared on Sir Alexander Gibson’s legendary Elgar symphonies performances (and recordings) with the Scottish National Orchestra, Sir Mark Elder’s newly released coupling of both completed symphonies with the Hallé Orchestra is like a nostalgic flashback. Like Gibson, he captures intuitively the right tempi, neither plodding nor impetuous, imbuing the detailed inner workings with ample latitude to express themselves. But Elder, who leaves the Hallé this summer after 24 years as music director, is very much his own man. Read the full review here

Sir Andrew Davis PIC: Dario Acosta