Billy Joel cancels ‘all scheduled concerts’ after brain condition diagnosis

Joel had been due to play Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh in June

US singer Billy Joel has announced the cancellation of all his upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain.

The Piano Man singer, 76, was due to play Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 6 2026 and Anfield stadium in Liverpool on June 20 2026.

A post to Joel’s social media said: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

“Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Joel said: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

NPH is an uncommon and poorly understood condition that most often affects people over the age of 60, according to the NHS website.