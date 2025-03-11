Billy Joel was due to play at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium

Singer Billy Joel has rescheduled his June gig in Edinburgh due to a medical condition.

Performances at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium were initially due to take place in June. The Edinburgh concert will now be moved to Saturday, 6 June next year. The gig would have been Joel’s first time in Edinburgh for46 years.

Joel’s current tour, including other international dates, will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

The announcement comes two weeks after Joel, 75, fell over on stage while performing at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Stamford, in the US. He was helped to his feet by his band members and performed a final song to the audience.

The Piano Man singer said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first.

“I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

Joel, who is known for songs including Uptown Girl, Just The Way You Are and The Longest Time, last year performed his 150th lifetime performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.