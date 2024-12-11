For as long as I can remember I’ve been attending live music to a near-obsessive level, averaging at least two gigs a week (alongside the accompanying fairly serious theatre, comedy and cinema habits - but that’s another story).

From tiny venues in record shops, to arenas and stadiums, it’s where I feel most comfortable, enveloped in the comforting embrace of those that share my passion.

There’s the excitement of seeing the next big thing before anyone else (“oh well, of course when I saw Arctic Monkeys the first time it was in King Tut’s”) or enjoying roaring along to every lyric from your favourite band (see: number two on my list). Whether you are in the middle of a circle pit or sitting at a church pew, every live performance has its own unique vibe.

This year has probably been the best in my gig-going life, with just a handful yet to come, and coming up with a top 20 (or 21 - I cheated) has been difficult.

There’s no room for buzzy new bands like NewDad or The Last Dinner Party, music legends such as Bikini Kill and Paul Heaton, personal favourites including Yard Act and Dream Wife, new discoveries Video Age and Rosali, or even the mighty Fontaines D.C.

Then there are the ones I missed out on, including Oliva Rodrigo (couldn’t get tickets), Chappell Roan (was away), and Charli XCX (couldn’t afford it, but have I told you I saw her play the QMU back in the day...?)

Still there’s always next year, which will hopefully contain a few nights out as good as these 21.

1 . Taylor Swift (Murrayfield Stadium) One of the greatest - if not the greatest - live music experiences of my life, Tayor Swift more than lived up to the hype. Three remarkable gigs over a June long weekend in Edinburgh, the whole city seemed to be filled with her happy and well behaved fans. I was lucky enough to go twice, seated at the far end of the stadium on the Friday, then standing feet away from the world's biggest pop star on the Sunday. Seven hours of unbridled joy and uncontrollable tears. | David Hepburn

2 . Los Campesinos! (QMU) A deeply personal one for me this. Los Campesinos! have been my favourite band for nearly two decades. I saw them twice this year, playing a sold out 3,100-capacity show at London's Troxy before an encore in the smaller QMU - their first Scottish show in many years. News of their seventh studio album 'All Hell' was announced at the Troxy and it was released in time for their visit to Glasgow. It's perhaps their most accomplished to date, led by Los Camp all-timer 'Feast of Tongues'. LC!4LYF. | David Hepburn

3 . Claire Rousay (The Glad Cafe) Blurring the line between concert and art installation, Claire Rousay's gig was almost painfully intimate, recreating the artist's bedroom in a pub backroom/venue. The sort of performance that could be life-changing for some, the Texan slowcore artist weaved field recordings, lyrics and live performance into something of shimmering beauty that none of the lucky audience will ever forget. | David Hepburn

4 . Hinds (Stereo) Back from the brink, it looked like Spanish indie band Hinds were in trouble when half their quartet quit in 2023. Carlotta Cosials and Ana García have returned stronger than ever though, with a career best album in the effervescent 'Viva Hinds'. They were in celebratory mood at Glasgow's Stereo in February and will be returning to headline St Luke's in 2025. | David Hepburn