Mercury Prize 2024 Favourite: Full odds, nominees, date of ceremony and how to watch the winner announcement
The Mercury Prize, formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, was created in 1992 as an alternative to the Brit Awards and is known for its eclectic mix of musical genres.
The first prize was won by Scottish band Primal Scream for their seminal album ‘Screamadelica’, with Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers the only other two acts from north of the border to have won since.
Other acts to have won include Arctic Monkeys, Skepta, Dave, Wolf Alice, Ms. Dynamite, Dizzee Rascal, Klaxons, James Blake, Pulp, Elbow, The xx, Suede, and alt-J.
This year two Scots are in the running for the prize - Edinburgh electronic music producer and DJ Barry Can’t Swim and Glasgow multi-instrumentalist corto.alto.
They will be hoping to follow Ezra Collective, who last year became the first jazz act to win for their album Where I’m Meant To Be.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s award.
Who is favourite to win the Mercury Prize 2024?
Here are the 12 contenders - and how the bookies’ rate their chances.
- 11/8 favourite: Charli XCX - BRAT 11/8 favourite
- 5/1: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas
- 11/2: The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
- 7/1: CMAT - Crazy Mad For Me
- 7/1: Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
- 9/1: Nia Archives - Silence is Loud
- 12/1: corto.alto - Bad With Names
- 12/1: Cat Burns - Early 20s
- 14/1: Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown
- 14/1: Ghetts - On Purpose, with Purpose
- 16/1: Barry Can’t Swim - When Will We Land
- 16/1: Berwyn - Who Am I
When is the winner of the Mercury Prize 2024 announced?
This year’s winner will be announced at around 9pm on Thursday, September 5.
Can I watch the Mercury Prize 2024?
Unlike previous years there will be no live performances before the prize presentation. Instead all the artists who have produced the 12 Albums of the Year have been invited to Abbey Road Studios “to watch each other’s recent recorded performances from across the BBC and celebrate each other’s work”.
Hosted by broadcaster Annie Macmanus and 6 Music presenter Huw Stephens, the ‘Mercury Prize 2024: Album of the Year’ TV programme will be broadcast live on BBC Four from 8-9.15pm on Thursday, September 5.
What other coverage is there of the Mercury Prize 2024?
BBC Radio 6 Music will also be broadcasting ‘Mercury Prize 2024 Live’ from 7pm to 11pm, presented by Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant. Matt Everitt interviewing the shortlisted artists before the winner is announced. From Monday, September 2, BBC Sounds will feature ‘Matt Everitt’s Pocket Guides’ to the shortlisted artists, plus two special playlists - one of this year’s nominees and one of previous winners.
Who judges the Mercury Prize 2024?
This year's judges are Danielle Perry (Broadcaster & Writer), Jamie Cullum (Musician & Broadcaster), Jamz Supernova (Broadcaster & DJ), Jeff Smith (Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2), Lea Stonhill (Music Programming Consultant), Mistajam (Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster), Phil Alexander (Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo), Sian Eleri (Broadcaster & DJ), Will Hodgkinson (Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times), Sophie Williams (Music Writer & Broadcaster) and chair of the judging team Jeff Smith.
