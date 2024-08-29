Charli XCX is the bookies' favourite to win this year's Mercury Prize. | Getty Images

Two Scottish acts are in the running for one of the biggest prizes in the world of music.

The Mercury Prize, formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, was created in 1992 as an alternative to the Brit Awards and is known for its eclectic mix of musical genres.

The first prize was won by Scottish band Primal Scream for their seminal album ‘Screamadelica’, with Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers the only other two acts from north of the border to have won since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other acts to have won include Arctic Monkeys, Skepta, Dave, Wolf Alice, Ms. Dynamite, Dizzee Rascal, Klaxons, James Blake, Pulp, Elbow, The xx, Suede, and alt-J.

This year two Scots are in the running for the prize - Edinburgh electronic music producer and DJ Barry Can’t Swim and Glasgow multi-instrumentalist corto.alto.

They will be hoping to follow Ezra Collective, who last year became the first jazz act to win for their album Where I’m Meant To Be.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s award.

Who is favourite to win the Mercury Prize 2024?

Here are the 12 contenders - and how the bookies’ rate their chances.

11/8 favourite: Charli XCX - BRAT 11/8 favourite

5/1: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

11/2: The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

7/1: CMAT - Crazy Mad For Me

7/1: Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

9/1: Nia Archives - Silence is Loud

12/1: corto.alto - Bad With Names

12/1: Cat Burns - Early 20s

14/1: Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown

14/1: Ghetts - On Purpose, with Purpose

16/1: Barry Can’t Swim - When Will We Land

16/1: Berwyn - Who Am I

When is the winner of the Mercury Prize 2024 announced?

This year’s winner will be announced at around 9pm on Thursday, September 5.

Can I watch the Mercury Prize 2024?

Unlike previous years there will be no live performances before the prize presentation. Instead all the artists who have produced the 12 Albums of the Year have been invited to Abbey Road Studios “to watch each other’s recent recorded performances from across the BBC and celebrate each other’s work”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by broadcaster Annie Macmanus and 6 Music presenter Huw Stephens, the ‘Mercury Prize 2024: Album of the Year’ TV programme will be broadcast live on BBC Four from 8-9.15pm on Thursday, September 5.

What other coverage is there of the Mercury Prize 2024?

BBC Radio 6 Music will also be broadcasting ‘Mercury Prize 2024 Live’ from 7pm to 11pm, presented by Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant. Matt Everitt interviewing the shortlisted artists before the winner is announced. From Monday, September 2, BBC Sounds will feature ‘Matt Everitt’s Pocket Guides’ to the shortlisted artists, plus two special playlists - one of this year’s nominees and one of previous winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who judges the Mercury Prize 2024?